Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Are Huge Fans of This One Type of Food Prince William Doesn’t Eat

Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, share not only the same classic facial features but a similar taste palette. The mother of three regularly exposes her three children, Charlotte, and Princes Louis and George, to different foods. However, it appears Charlotte leans more toward adventurous eating, like her mother, and enjoys one type of food that her father, Prince William, doesn’t eat.

Kate Middleton is a hands-on mom

The Duchess of Cambridge is a hands-on mom, which is not often the case for royal parents, who historically hand over the day-to-day parenting of their children to nannies. Middleton is actively involved in her children’s lives; bringing them to school, cooking their meals, and involving them in charitable activities, all while raising them for a life as key members of the next generation of the British royal family.

However, this public parenting means Middleton lends herself to criticism, including when her children publicly act out and her response to the situation.

Case in point? When Prince Louis engaged in some decidedly non-regal behavior while watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Page Six reported that the duchess reacted dignifiedly when the 4-year-old put his hand over her mouth, made a series of faces, and stuck out his tongue.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte enjoy a type of food Prince William doesn’t eat

Willliam and Kate said they were looking forward to the food in Pakistan when they visit on October 14.

Kate said she cooked curry at home, creating one version for their three children and another for the adults.

But she added: “Charlotte is pretty good with heat.” ? — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 2, 2019

Middleton and her children do not have the same taste profile regarding food. She and her husband, Prince William, also differ on their favorite types of meals. The duchess enjoys spicy foods while William refrains from those types of dishes.

Hello! reported that when Middleton was pregnant, she craved spicy, Indian-style curry. She revealed ahead of her royal tour of India with Prince William that he “struggles” with spices.

However, Middleton appears to have a companion for foods that pack a bit of heat. Reportedly, Princess Charlotte also likes spicy foods.

The Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English tweeted in October 2019 that Charlotte can handle foods with a broader range of spices. “Willliam and Kate said they were looking forward to the food in Pakistan when they visited on October 14. Kate said she cooked curry at home, creating one version for their three children and another for the adults. But she added: ‘Charlotte is pretty good with heat.’”

Kate Middleton also prepares traditional British meals

Vanity Fair reported that Middleton regularly makes her husband’s favorite dish, roast chicken. She has been making this meal since the couple met as students at the University of St. Andrews.

Her recipe could be similar to the recipe used by Middleton’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana and served to William and his brother, Prince Harry, during their childhood. HOLA! reported former royal chef Darren McGrady taught both princes how to make this dish.

The difference between a traditional roast chicken and the way the princes enjoyed the meal lies in its simplicity. The recipe contains only two ingredients: salt and a whole chicken.

Roasting the chicken on a wire rack above a baking sheet allows for proper air circulation around the chicken, resulting in a very crispy skin.

