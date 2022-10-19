Kate Middleton and Princess Diana Ranked Among Some of the Biggest Names in the World When It Comes to the Most Influential Style

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana were recently revealed to be big-time style influencers. A new study from London-based fabric experts Dalston Mill Fabrics analyzed Google search data related to the styles of over 200 famous women. The goal was to determine who has the most influential style around the globe. And the Princess of Wales — as well as her late mother-in-law — ranked among some major names.

The new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton is among the top five female style influencers on the planet

The study found that singer Ariana Grande was the most-influential female style icon on Earth at the moment, with an average of 59,150 monthly searches for terms related to her style. That included the search term “Ariana Grande outfits,” which scored an average of 31,000 monthly searches on its own.

At number two is supermodel Kendall Jenner, with an average of 57,190 monthly searches. And at number three was singer Billie Eilish, with an average of 52,300 monthly searches.

The first royal on the list came at the number four spot — Kate Middleton. The new Princess of Wales receives an average of 41,800 monthly searches for her fashion choices and style. Rounding out the top five was Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian, with 33,800 monthly global searches.

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana ranked among some major female style influencers

In addition to Kate, the other royal on the list was the late Princess Diana. Twenty-five years after her death, Diana is still a major fashion influencer and came in at number 10 on the list. Her style is still one of the most “sought after in the world,” as she receives 26,030 monthly searches for her iconic 80s and 90s looks.

Diana ranked higher than Meghan Markle, who is still known as the Duchess of Sussex despite walking away from the royal family in 2020. Meghan came in at number 13, with an average of 23,880 monthly searches around the globe.

Kate and Diana also had a larger influence than style-icon Audrey Hepburn (25,050 monthly searches), Selena Gomez (24,300), Gigi Hadid (23,700), and Zendaya (22,440).

“In a world where the fashion industry becomes more and more reliant on social media and influence, this study offers a fascinating insight into the women that have the most enviable style,” a spokesperson for Dalston Mill Fabrics said about the study.

Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna also made the list

Hailey Bieber came in at number six, with 32,220 monthly searches, and she ranked highest when it came to searches for street style. The term “Hailey Bieber street style” had an average of 12,500 searches all by itself.

A third member of the Kardashian/Jenner family came in at number seven — Kylie Jenner. The billionaire influencer earned a total of 31,200 monthly searches.

The remaining celebrities on the list were Rihanna at number 8 with 27,700 searches, and Bella Hadid at number 9 with 27,500 monthly global searches for her fashion.

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Jewelry Collection From Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana Is Worth Over $100 Million — Which Piece Is the Most Expensive?