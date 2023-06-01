Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Have a ‘Strong Friendship’ Behind Closed Doors, Expert Says

Kate Middleton, known as the Princess of Wales, and Camilla Parker Bowles, known as Queen Camilla, both have one major trait in common: the title “queen.” Camilla recently received her new title after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, while Kate is next in line for it once her husband, Prince William, takes his father’s place as king.

Though Camilla’s entry into the royal family wasn’t nearly as smooth as Kate’s, Camilla has managed to create allies within the royal realm — with Kate being one of them. The two women reportedly have quite a close relationship behind the scenes and spend plenty of time together “privately” despite that Camilla’s relationship with William got off to nothing short of a rocky start.

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate in June 2022 | Neil Mockford/GC Images

Queen Camilla didn’t always have a close relationship with the royal family

Of course, it’s no secret that Camilla’s entrance into the royal family was anything but quiet. The now-queen was once Charles’ famed mistress, with whom he cheated on his then-wife, Princess Diana. Diana and Charles wound up divorcing, and Diana tragically died in a car accident in 1997. Less than 10 years later, in 2005, Charles and Camilla wed.

Harry recently wrote in his “Spare” memoir that he and his brother, Prince William, begged Charles not to marry Camilla. However, the prince clearly didn’t listen and went through with the wedding. It seems that nearly 20 years after that, the royal family has accepted Camilla as one of their own — and she and Kate are reportedly close friends.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate have a ‘strong friendship’

Camilla and Kate have bonded through the years, and these days, the women have quite a close connection. Royal expert Darron Stanton told Express that Kate and Camilla have a “strong friendship” that royal fans might not always see.

“Kate is very much accepted by all the members of the Royal Family, especially Camilla, with whom she has a strong friendship, and Kate has a great deal of respect for her mother-in-law,” Stanton said. “In terms of their development, it’s taken quite a few years for Kate and Camilla to grow a deep level of rapport,” he added, but said that the two women are certainly close.

“ … As the years have gone on, Kate and Camilla have both developed an inner confidence within themselves,” he added. “They’ve also likely spent a lot of time together privately, which has enabled them to develop a deeper connection.”

As Camilla adjusts to being queen, Kate is also preparing for her eventual role. And with that, there’s a chance she will look at how Camilla acts in her new role and potentially emulate it when she steps into Camilla’s spot. Kate also had plenty of time to take in how the late Queen Elizabeth II handled her royal role. The Princess of Wales will ultimately have had plenty of preparation going into her future as queen consort, and she will likely only grow even closer to Camilla in time.