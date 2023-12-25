Prince William and Kate Middleton always spend Christmas together these days, but apparently the Princess of Wales rejected an invite from her husband when the two were still dating.

Prince William and Kate Middleton might spend all of their holidays together these days, but that wasn’t always the case. The royal couple first met when they were in college at the University of St. Andrews more than 20 years ago. Today, Kate is just as much a staple at the royal Christmas celebrations as her husband. However, before William proposed, Kate reportedly put her foot down and refused to attend the family’s Christmas until she had a ‘ring on her finger” but the moment happened four years before William actually got down on one knee.

Prince William Kate Middleton in 2011 | Max Mumby/Indigo

Kate Middleton reportedly turned down a Christmas invite from Prince William years ago

William and Kate were in a pretty serious relationship by 2006; the two had been dating for about four years, and they had graduated college together. Apparently, that year, William invited Kate to Christmas at Sandringham — a coveted invite only for the most important royal family members. But according to Express, Kate turned down the invite because William had not yet proposed.

Express reports that royal expert Tina Brown said Kate opted not to attend the celebration due to the fact that William hadn’t yet asked her to marry him. “Kate, reflecting the confident mood of her Philip Treacy hat, maintained her resolve that she would not go to such a significant royal family gathering unless she had a ring on her finger,” Brown said.

The move supposedly left William stunned, as he had expected that Kate would jump at the chance to join in on an official royal Christmas. Another royal expert, Robert Lacey, backed up the claims. Interestingly, William and Kate had only made their first public appearance together earlier that year as Kate accompanied William to Laura Parker Bowles’ wedding, the daughter of Camilla Parker Bowles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have spent Christmas together for years

Once William and Kate were engaged in November 2010, Kate officially had no issue accepting a Sandringham invite. These days, William and Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also accompany their parents to the church and Christmas celebrations. This year, Kate wore a bright blue coat while she held daughter Charlotte’s hand on the way to Christmas mass. George wore a full suit just like his father, and William held Louis’ hand as they all walked to church together. The Wales family has become the most talked-about royal group, with Kate’s fashion always being a major talking point during the family’s Christmas Day appearance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not travel to the United Kingdom for Christmas this year, though there were rumors the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would make their way over there, It appears that William and Kate’s children still do not have much of a relationship with their cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.