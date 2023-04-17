Kate Middleton Reportedly Did Not Want Meghan Markle at King Charles’ Coronation ‘Under Any Circumstances’ Says Royal Author

A royal author claims that Kate Middleton did not want Meghan Markle at King Charles III’s coronation “under any circumstances.” This claim came on the heels of news that Meghan wouldn’t attend the event alongside her husband, Prince Harry, for his father’s installation as king of the United Kingdom. Just what prompted his remarks? Here are the details.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in 2019 | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is not attending King Charles’ coronation to remain with her children

Royal reporter Omid Scobie explained Meghan Markle’s absence from King Charles III’s coronation in a tweet dated Apr. 12, 2023. “BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

In a separate tweet, Scobie shared further information about Harry’s attendance. Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex will leave London shortly after the ceremony’s conclusion.

“I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie said.

Royal watchers debated if Harry and Meghan would attend King Charles’ coronation. This event would mark the first time the couple had returned to the United Kingdom since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, a royal reporter claims Kate Middleton had other ideas regarding Meghan Markle’s attendance.

Kate Middleton reportedly did not want Meghan Markle at the coronation ‘under any circumstances’

Royal author Tom Bower discussed Markle’s absence from the event and how Kate Middleton may have had a hand in it with GB News. “I believe it’s an ugly comprise,” he said.

“And I think that we must all be grateful that Kate, in the end, prevented Meghan from coming,” Bower continued. “She said she would not have her there under any circumstances, and if she did come, she had to sit at the back,” he added.

Bower, the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, believes Prince Harry’s presence at the coronation is quite important in spite of the family drama it could cause. He said, “I do think for the royal family, Harry’s presence is constitutionally important.”

He continued, “After all, if, God forbid, something happened to the Cambridges and all of them died, we would have King Harry on the throne after Charles. So he’s got to be there.”

What will Prince Harry’s role be at the coronation without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surrounded by ‘too much drama’ says friend Deepak Chopra | Phil Noble/ Pool/Getty Images

Tom Bower wondered how much of a role, if any, Harry would play at the coronation now that Meghan Markle is not attending. He believes his presence will be “minimized.”

“The arguments over the past few days have been to minimize his presence in the Abbey,” Bower explained. He said that in Meghan’s absence, Harry could appear with other senior royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. However, he believes it would be “terrible” if King Charles did that.

“If he let Harry on the balcony, he would have to have Prince Andrew on the balcony,” the royal expert claimed. “To have two renegade princes on the balcony like that would be a very bad start to his reign. At the same time, it is important for Harry to be there. However, he should be as invisible as possible,” Bower concluded.

King Charles III will celebrate his coronation on May 6, 2023. He will be honored with three days of events as he begins his new reign over the United Kingdom.