Kate Middleton Reveals What Type of Cocktails She’s Enjoying Right Now

Kate Middleton has been known to enjoy a cocktail or two. Here’s her preferred flavor profile as of late and what we know about the duchess’ drinking habits.

Kate Middleton | PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton likes spicy cocktails

Previously, Middleton seemed to gravitate toward sweeter cocktails. Showbiz Cheat Sheet has reported that she had an affinity for a cocktail called a “Crack Baby,” which is a passion fruit-vodka-champagne mixture.

She also previously has reportedly liked Jack Daniels whiskey, which provides cocktails with an oakier taste.

Of course, through the years, people’s tastes can change.

Recently, Middleton told This Morning host Alison Hammond about what kind of cocktails she’s drawn to these days.

“[She] said she liked spicy cocktails but doesn’t like sweet ones or anything like that,” the Great British Bake-Off host recalled.

Hammond also noted that Middleton enjoys spicy meals in addition to spicy cocktails. Hearing that, the host invited the duchess over to her house for “a big Jamaican dinner.”

“I said, ‘Next time you’re in Birmingham, come over to my house, I’ll cook for you,'” Hammond said. “She was like, ‘I’ll definitely come,’ I was like, ‘Really? This is the best day ever.’ “

Kate Middleton also likes wine

Another drink of choice for the duchess is a glass of wine. She likes both white and red.

In 2012, Vanity Fair wrote about the royal couple’s order at their local pub.

“The couple occasionally ventures to the local pub, the White Eagle, where William enjoys a pint of local bitter and Kate indulges in a glass of white wine,” reads the article.

Middleton has been witnessed enjoying glasses of red as well.

During the family’s 2016 tour of Canada, they stopped at Mission Hill Winery in Okanagan Valley in Western Canada. There, they sampled a Bordeaux blend, the winery’s 2012 Oculus.

Director of wine experience at Mission Hill Winery Graham Nordin told Travel + Leisure that the royal couple “really enjoyed the Oculus.” So much so that they brought several bottles home to share with friends and family. Nordin also told the publication that Kate and William also enjoy a nice Merlot.

Kate Middleton founded an all-girls drinking club at university

According to the Guardian, Middleton “once founded an all-girls social drinking club” when she attended St. Andrews University. She reportedly didn’t like that none of the established drinking clubs at the time included women. So she put on her own for a charity event.

The publication goes on to say that “though Kate founded the club, nobody can really remember her getting out of control with her drinks.”

For any non-Brit readers, drinking societies are just social clubs where members dress up and enjoy some food and drink together. Membership can range from casual to exclusive.