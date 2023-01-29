Kate Middleton Says She’s ‘Absolutely Determined’ to Make an Impact With Early Childhood Campaign

Kate Middleton shared a letter to announce a new campaign that shines a light on the importance of early childhood on development. The Princess of Wales noted her hopes about changing attitudes with the initiative.

Kate Middleton | JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton teased her early childhood campaign on social media

On Jan. 28, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video on their Instagram account with a caption that teased, “Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives. #ShapingUs — coming soon with The Centre for Early Childhood.”

In the video, Kate flips open a book and writes “What shapes us?” beside a photo of a man.

Then she turns the pages to reveal photos of parents and children. She removes one young child’s photo and writes, “Our early childhood shapes the adults we become.”

She closes the book and the logo for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood appears.

Kate wrote a letter announcing the campaign

Later, Kate released a letter announcing the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood‘s campaign.

“This week, I am delighted to reveal The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will launch a major new awareness raising campaign, highlighting the critical importance the first five years of our lives have on shaping the adults we become,” Kate wrote.

“During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate — faster than any other time of our lives. Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that young age, shape the rest of our lives. It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live.”

“But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life,” she continued. “I am absolutely determined that this long-term campaign is going to change that. It will start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why these years matter so much in terms of shaping who we become.”

Kate noted, “I will be joined by a remarkable group of experts spanning science, research, policymaking and front-line practice as well as an exciting group of well-known faces from music, sport and television to show all of us why it is in all of our interests to care about this.”

She urged readers to look at how childhood ‘shaped’ them

Kate continued in her letter, “We all need to know the critical importance of our early childhood. They really are years like no other in our lives. I urge everyone reading this to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children.”

She concluded, “Because healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future.”

The Princess of Wales signed the letter, “Catherine.”

Kate is committed to focusing on childhood development, spokespersons ays

According to a report from People, a spokesperson at Kensington Palace shared, “The Princess has taken an active role in every stage of this campaign” and “really wants this campaign to bring about change in the way that we think about and see the importance of early years.”

They added, “This is very much the start. And I think this is very much going to be a key focus of her work way beyond next week. And I’m sure it will be a golden thread throughout her working life.”