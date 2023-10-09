Kate Middleton and Prince William send their three children to the same school, but Prince George vocalized to his mother that he's being 'tested' often and doesn't seem to like that.

Earlier this year, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all started a new school year at The Lambrook School, which is closer to where they live near Windsor; the family relocated outside of London fairly recently in order to give the Wales children a more normal life. While George hasn’t seemed to mind school much, and it’s probably nice attending alongside his siblings, there is one aspect of his schooling that he isn’t crazy about according to his mother, Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton talks to Prince George in 2016 | Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton suggests George doesn’t like all of the testing his school is doing

Growing up isn’t easy, and while we might long for the days where we could sit in a classroom and learn cursive writing all day, George is going through his own set of frustrations as a 10-year-old. According to Kate Middleton, he’s being tested on his abilities quite a bit, and he doesn’t like the tests.

During a recent visit to a high school in Cardiff, United Kingdom, Kate explained that her oldest child doesn’t love the testing that comes along with learning new things. “George is just at the beginning of being tested,” she said. “He says, ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.’” However, Kate reminded George — and the students she was speaking to — that by the time the kids get to the higher levels, they’ll feel like they know a lot more. Aside from testing, George hasn’t seemed to voice any major complaints about his school. At least, not that either of his parents have mentioned. Not too much is known about George’ typical school day, but he does attend a private school as opposed to being homeschooled. Although he is arguably the famous child in the United Kingdom, his parents did insist that he attend school alongside other children. His father, Prince William, did the same when he was growing up.

Prince George sits between Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2022 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved the kids outside of London for a quieter life

When George first entered school, he was attending a private school in London. But as the kids got older, William and Kate made the decision to relocate their growing children to a home in Windsor as opposed to Kensington Palace in order to keep them out of the spotlight as much as possible.

William and Kate have attempted to give their kids a more private life, and this was one way they could help the young ones escape the fanfare of the royal family. Of course, as they get older, they will slowly be more introduced to their royal roles, but for the time being, William and Kate want them to just enjoy being kids.

George has already started his royal duties in a slow way. He played an important role in his grandfather’s coronation ceremony, which was his first time attending an official royal engagement with a purpose (normally, he might make a quick appearance with no real role).