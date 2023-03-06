Kate Middleton Seems ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Around Celebrities, Says Royal Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William are adjusting to their roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. As senior royals, they are required to attend engagements and interact with the public. During the 2023 BAFTAs, Kate and William appeared at ease as they greeted attendees. A royal expert says Kate seems comfortable around celebrities.

Kate and William are no longer ‘joined at the hip’

Kate seems more comfortable with navigating royal engagements on her own. A royal expert says Kate and William used to go everywhere together. However, Kate appears confident enough to greet people without William by her side.

“Following the awards, Kate and William went on to meet the winners from the night,” says Darren Stanton on behalf of Betfair Bingo. “Unlike previous occasions, where the two used to be joined at the hip and relying on each other’s presence for confidence, they aren’t afraid to interact with the public by themselves.”

Stanton continues, “In one of the photographs, William was seen shaking hands with Austin Butler, who lowered his height during their meeting. This is a submissive gesture, conveying respect and acknowledging his status as a prince. It is also a sign of a slight lack of confidence.”

Kate seems ‘extremely comfortable’ around celebrities

“In terms of Kate’s body language and expressions, she appeared extremely open and engaged while meeting various celebrities,” says Stanton. “She’s an extremely confident person now and has the self-assurance to talk to anyone, including the biggest movie stars. In one of the photographs, she was seen speaking to Alison Hammond. They both displayed genuine smiles of joy, which was denoted by the fact that their whole faces were engaged and displayed crow’s feet at the side of the eyes. Kate is clearly extremely comfortable in these situations.”

Kate has ‘grown and developed into her own person’

Stanton says Kate’s confidence has increased. There has been a significant change since she attended her first BAFTA event. Stanton has seen her grow into her role as Princess of Wales.

“Kate appeared extremely introverted in terms of her body language and hands during her first trip to the BAFTAs,” says Stanton. “She was often seen placing her hands in front of her body on the red carpet, which denotes a huge lack of confidence. It was almost as if she was trying to hide herself from the public. She also flashed a number of fake smiles, not in a deceptive way, but just to show her anxiety and nerves. Kate was not completely calm and confident within her role in the royal family at that point.”

However, Stanton says Kate has made great strides since the 2019 BAFTAs. Her confidence has improved.

“Since then, Kate has adopted a far greater level of self-assurance,” adds Stanton. “At the recent BAFTAs, Kate was often seen walking alone without her husband William, with confidence and ease. She has grown and developed into her own person and a significant member of the royal family.”

