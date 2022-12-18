Kate Middleton Sends Subtle Message That Debunks Meghan Markle’s Royal Dress Protocol Claim

Kate Middleton seemed to debunk Meghan Markle’s claim about royal dress protocol at a recent event. Meghan explained in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan that she couldn’t wear the same color clothing as other senior royals but Kate seemed to prove the claim untrue.

Kate Middleton | Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle said royal dress protocol prompted her to wear ‘muted tones’

In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex discussed how she mainly wore muted colors during her time in the royal family.

In episode 3, Meghan explained, “Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore color. There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] if there’s a group event.”

Meghan continued, “But then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family.”

She added, “So I was like, ‘Well, what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?’ So I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was so I could just blend in. Like I’m not trying to stand out here. So there’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

After she and Prince Harry quit their royal duties, however, Meghan said she decided to dress differently. Two months after their announcement about stepping down, the Sussexes returned to the UK to finish out their royal appearances. Meghan wore a vibrant blue dress at the Endeavour Fund Awards, a red gown at the Mountbatten Music Festival, and an emerald green dress with a matching hat at the Commonwealth Day service.

“Until that last week in the UK, I rarely wore color, and I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in,” Meghan said. “But I wore a lot of color that week. It just felt like, ‘Well, let’s just look like a rainbow.’”

Kate Middleton and other royal family members wore the same color at the 2022 Christmas carol service

Meghan’s claims that family members couldn’t wear the same color as senior members seemed to be debunked at the 2022 Christmas carol service.

Kate hosted the “Together at Christmas” carol concert on Dec. 15 at Westminster Abbey and wore a deep burgundy coat from Eponine London, paired with a matching clutch and shoes.

Zara Tindall, Princess Charlotte, and Kate’s sister Pippa Matthews also wore the same color. Prince William and Mike Tindall also wore coordinating burgundy ties.

Kate Middleton’s curtsy wasn’t like Meghan Markle demonstrated in the documentary

Kate also showed a very simple curtsy at the event, which was very different from the way Meghan demonstrated the royal gesture during the documentary.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis with Express, looking at how Kate greeted King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, including her “bobbing curtsy.”

She explained, “After Meghan’s comedy bowing during one of her lighter, more playful moments in the Netflix documentary it was down to Kate to show how it’s really done, with two small but significant bobs as she welcomes the king and queen to her carol concert.”

James added, “We get a glimpse of the family unit again here with an exchange of greeting rituals. Charles looks so keen to dash across to Kate, who performs two cheek kisses, followed by a small bobbing curtsy.”