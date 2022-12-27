Kate Middleton Showed ‘Confidence’ and ‘High Resilience’ at the Christmas Concert Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton hosted the Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. This is her second time hosting the concert. It is also the first time she’s hosting the event without Queen Elizabeth II. A body language expert analyzed Kate’s gestures during the concert and compared them to last year.

Kate Middleton’s Christmas concert

Body language expert Judi James says Kate seemed shy during her first Christmas concert in 2021. However, Prince William was there to offer support. “Kate did look radiant here, with her dimpled smiles that were aimed at William, along with some softened eye contact to signal warmth and affection,” James tells Express. “Kate’s body poses did signal modesty and some shyness though, sitting in a self-diminished pose with her shoulders raised and her elbows pulled into her sides. This gives a suggestion of lower self-confidence.”

Kate Middleton showed ‘confidence’ and ‘high resilience’ during her 2022 Christmas concert

James says Middleton showed more confidence during her second Christmas concert. She has likely become more self-assured because of the success of her previous carol concert. It also helps to have her family around her.

“This year, Kate’s body language signals very high levels of confidence and resilience,” says James during her Express interview. “Her chin is raised, and her arms are held away from her sides to create the important ‘upturned V’ gap under the armpits that shows determination, as does her almost ‘marching’ walk with those arms swinging at her sides. She and William appear with two of their children in a team-styled line-up, with even the matching burgundy outfits giving a uniform impression of bonding and like-mindedness.”

Kate Middleton’s uncle says she ‘takes her role ‘seriously’

During an interview with GB News host Dan Wootton, Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, spoke about how well his niece has done in her role. He’s proud of how she is representing the United Kingdom.

“There’s nothing common about Kate, she’s exceptional,” says Goldsmith. “And I think she’s melted into her role, and she takes her role and responsibility, and that sense of privilege, incredibly seriously. It’s very difficult to use anything but superlatives when it comes to Kate. But from tomboy to princess, it has been a fairytale.”

Goldsmith feels the way Kate is portrayed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, is unfair. He says contrary to Meghan’s statement, Kate is a “hugger,” and she enjoys getting to know people. “If you were to meet her, she would make you feel instantly special,” says Goldsmith during his interview with Wootton. “She’s a very classy lady.”

Our take

Kate’s Christmas concert took place at the same time as the release of part two of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docuseries. It must have been stressful for the princess to focus on the concert knowing that the second half of the docuseries was out. It’s admirable that she was able to remain cool and calm under pressure. She is a great example of what it takes to one day become queen.

