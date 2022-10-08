Kate Middleton Showed She Had More of a Problem With Prince Harry Than Meghan During Walkabout, According to Body Language Expert

Two days after Queen Elizabeth II‘s death Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) surprised everyone when they arrived together at Windsor Castle to thank well-wishers and view the tributes to the late monarch.

The former Fab Four intended to show nothing but unity that day. However, according to a body language expert, William’s wife couldn’t completely hide her feelings and appeared to have more of a problem with Harry than Meghan.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle proceed to greet well-wishers outside Windsor Castle | Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Expert noticed that Kate wouldn’t even make eye contact with Harry

When body language expert Judi James analyzed the photos and footage of their walkabout she observed that Kate showed signs suggesting she had more of a problem with her brother-in-law than her sister-in-law.

“Kate seems to be hanging back as Harry and Meghan stand waiting while William discusses the next moves with an organizer or PR,” James told Express. “It is William who beckons his wife to join the group for a photo, and when she does the real interest might be the lack of eye contact or engagement between her and Harry. Kate and Harry had always been very close, even when Harry and William were at loggerheads, so this looks even sadder than anything between Kate and Meghan.”

Kate did give a smile to Meghan who smiled back, but the princess did not do the same with Harry.

Kate may just be at the point now where she feels she has tried enough to heal the relationship she once had with Harry. After all, as James noted, she was the one who “engineered the conversation between William and Harry at Philip’s funeral, and it was Kate who was most active in the smiling and chatty poses on Christmas day at Balmoral to help quash rumors of a rift.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle smile and wave after greeting members of the public on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

A reconciliation wasn’t in the cards

After the foursome appeared together that day, some fans thought a reconciliation was imminent and would be done before Harry and Meghan left the U.K. However, a royal biographer said that wasn’t the case.

“A lot has happened. I think there’s a lot of anger, hurt, and resentment on both sides,” Katie Nicholl author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown told Fox News Digital. “My understanding was that even though there was time when they could have seen each other during that period between the queen’s death and the funeral, it didn’t happen.”

The real reason the foursome did the walkabout together

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle arrive at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who has been working with the royal family for more than four decades, gave his take on why the walkabout was even done in the first place.

“When Meghan got out the car, I was amazed,” Edwards said during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “But obviously William has got to do something about it. He spoke to his brother and said, ‘Let’s make a combined effort here.'”

Edwards continued: “They did it because if Meghan had turned up for the funeral on Monday all the papers would be talking about Meghan and the king [did] not want that. He want[ed] it all about the queen and nothing else. No distractions.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Have ‘Deliberate’ Reason for Not Holding Hands Like Prince Harry and Meghan, According to Body Language Expert