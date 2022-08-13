Kate Middleton Showed ‘Sense of Duty’ With Sweet and Kind Down-to-Earth Gesture

Kate Middleton displayed a subtle gesture a journalist said demonstrated her “sense of duty.” He witnessed Kate having a conversation with his 8-year-old son on a train and shared the details of the sweet interaction.

Kate Middleton waves to the crowd after the Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Final match in 2021 | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Kate Middleton struck up a conversation with a young boy

Journalist Matthew Syed recalled Kate’s down-to-earth moment of kindness with his son, Ted. Syed shared the sweet moment in an article he wrote for The Times.

The journalist and his son were on a train on their way to the Commonwealth Games when Syed asked Ted to wait for him in the first class car while he was in the restroom.

Syed recalled hearing a woman ask her son, “Are you here alone?”

“As I am doing my thing, I hear him talking to a woman in the vestibule,” Syed shared. “‘Are you here alone?’ she asks. ‘No, my dad is in there,’ he says, pointing to the lavatory.”

The journalist said Kate and his son were enjoying their chat, noting, “judging by the laughter, they are having a whale of a time.”

He emerged from the bathroom to thank the woman and when he discovered it was Kate, he said he “nearly fell over.”

“’Come on Ted,’ I say, ‘We have to get off! Oh, and thanks for keeping him company…’ I say turning to the woman waiting her turn when I am stopped in my tracks,” he wrote.

“My brow furrows, my face works. ‘Kate?’ I blurt out. There are no security guards in the vestibule; no armed guards. But here is the Duchess of Cambridge, chatting merrily with my son,” Syed added.

Kate Middleton showed a ‘sense of duty’ in that moment, journalist said

Afterward, Syed asked his son if he knew who he was talking to. “No idea, but she was really nice,” he recalled his son saying.

The writer was impressed that Kate took the time to speak with his son.

“The duchess had no idea she was chatting to the son of a journalist, so I take this to reflect her character and sense of duty,” he wrote. “The monarchy is in consummate hands.”

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have a ‘tedious devotion to duty,’ expert shares

Royal expert Daniela Elser said the Kate moment perfectly illustrated a “devotion to duty.” In a piece she wrote for news.com.au, Elser discussed Kate as well as Prince William, who posed for a selfie with fans at the Commonwealth Games.

“At the end of the day, what William and Kate seem to fundamentally understand is that royalty is not the same thing as celebrity; it is not about special treatment, favorable seats or four-figure accessories finding their way into your wardrobe, gratis,” Elser wrote.

She added, “It is about tedious devotion to duty no matter how repetitive or dull it might often be.”

