Kate Middleton ‘Struggled’ to ‘Hold it Together’ During Queen Elizabeth Funeral Claims Body Language Expert

Senior royal family member Kate Middleton stood alongside her husband, Prince William, and two of her three children at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. During the service, held at Westminister Abbey, the newly-minted Princess of Wales appeared to have difficulty containing her feelings. The ordinarily stoic royal “struggled” to “hold it together,” claims a body language expert, as she tried to remain strong during the ceremony.

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived to the funeral with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Middleton and William were accompanied by their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, held at Westminister Abbey. The family gathered for the Sept. 19th service, which contained elements that paid tribute to the monarch’s “extraordinary reign and Her Majesty’s remarkable life of service as Head of State, Nation, and Commonwealth,” per the royal family’s official website.

George and Charlotte joined their parents in walking behind the Queen’s coffin at the funeral. The Prince and Princess of Wales were stoic as they stood alongside their children, followed in succession by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The family joined more than 2,000 guests at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to bid farewell to the monarch. However, the funeral service and stressors of the past week appeared to have taken their toll on the family, including Middleton.

Kate Middleton ‘struggled’ to ‘hold it together’ during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral claims body language expert

Middleton remained stoic in public appearances throughout the week. However, as the family said their final goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth, a body language expert claims to have seen a change in her behavior.

Body language expert Katia Loisel claimed Middleton appeared “highly distressed” during the service in a report published by Express. She claimed the Princess of Wales struggled to “hold it together” during the painful procession as the royal family said their final goodbyes.

The expert cited the couple’s lowered heads, furrowed brows, and tightly compressed lips throughout the service. Loisel claimed that appeared to show the couple tried to hold back their tears. She also claimed the Princess of Wales looked distressed and suggested Middleton was “on the verge of tears” during the service.

Middleton grieved the loss of a woman she has known since 2005

In May 2008, Middleton attended the wedding of William’s cousin Peter Phillips to Autumn Kelly. There, she was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

The Princess of Wales spoke of her first meeting with the monarch during an interview to mark her 2010 engagement. Kate said: “Well, I first met her at Peter and Autumn’s wedding, and again it was in amongst a lot of other guests, and she was very friendly.”

The monarch and Middleton had a warm relationship throughout the years. They shared a love of the outdoors and many of the same interests.

Royal author Victoria Murphy once told Yahoo UK: “I’ve always thought that Kate has more in common personality-wise with the Queen; not an extrovert, but quietly self-assured with a love of the outdoors and the ability to compartmentalize.

“I think she [Kate] remains more of a team player than a leader though and perhaps more of a listener than a talker, but I think these qualities are well-suited to her current and future roles.”

