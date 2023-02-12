Kate Middleton Struggles With ‘Body Language Challenge’ Queen Elizabeth ‘Never Suffered From,’ Body Language Expert Says

Kate Middleton‘s body language has shown more confidence during recent royal engagements but there’s still one area an expert calls a “challenge.” The expert spotted the awkward ritual Kate sometimes exhibits but noted how she has found ways to adjust.

Kate Middleton struggles with a body language challenge that the queen had figured out, an expert says

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Kate and Prince William’s Jan. 26 visit to a food bank in London, telling Express how Kate doesn’t always know what to do with her hands.

“As a modern royal, Kate has a body language challenge that the late queen never suffered from, which is what to do with your hands when you’re on official engagements,” James explained.

“For the queen, a handbag would be de rigueur, meaning she had a reason to crook her arm or hold her bag at her side,” the expert noted.

The Princess of Wales doesn’t always have a handbag, however. “Kate does often carry a clutch bag but more recently, since her confidence signals seem to have increased enormously, she’s tended to drop even this nod to tradition and turn up empty-handed,” James said.

The expert continued, “This means that, like her husband, her arms will be held down at her sides or free to perform greeting rituals or to join in with the action.” This often “creates problems,” however, according to James.

Kate sometimes uses props as a solution to the challenge

Kate tends to use objects as props to occupy her hands and appear less awkward. “Unlike the rest of the world she can’t stuff her hands in her pockets or fold her arms,” James noted.

“So, to look as though she’s joining in or listening intently and showing interest, she might hold a prop up for the camera as she does holding the bag of oats during the visit to the food bank, or the child’s toy when she is playing with the children,” the expert explained.

During the food bank visit, Kate picked up cans and put them down again, which royal watchers picked up on. James noted, “The challenge is what to do with the prop next, which is probably why she is seen picking them up and putting them down in a way that suggests anxiety.”

She added, “It’s actually a symptom of her increased confidence that her hands are free, but the ‘bit of business’ that she then performs when she picks things up or holds them without any apparent purpose can make her look nervous in a Catch 22 scenario.”

Kate Middleton’s hand gestures indicate growth as a royal, body language expert says

In 2022, body language expert Darren Stanton shared his analysis of Kate’s hand gestures with Marie Claire. “Kate also used to position her hands in front of her — another self-reassuring gesture which signifies feelings of anxiousness,” Stanton explained.

“However, these days she is seen making what is known as open palm gestures instead — doing so signifies not only confidence, but openness, genuineness, and honesty,” he explained.

Stanton added, “The difference in how she holds her hands during engagements suggests that she has grown into the large shoes that come with being an established member of the royal family.”

