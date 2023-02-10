Kate Middleton Subtly Pushed Back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Suggestions During Reunion With Former Teacher

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton hugged her former history teacher during a Feb. 9 visit to Cornwall, England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both previously suggested Kate Middleton isn’t quick to hug people.

The royal family has seemingly responded to a number of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims in other ways.

Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

It seems Kate Middleton is disputing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims she’s not much of a hugger one embrace at a time. During a February 2023 joint outing with Prince William, the Princess of Wales gave her former history teacher a warm greeting (hug included). Ahead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claims about Kate and hugs, plus what the mother of three told her former teacher.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suggested Kate Middleton’s not much of a hugger in Netflix docuseries and ‘Spare’

Harry and Meghan have both made remarks about Kate not being quick to offer hugs. In Harry & Meghan, the Suits alum recalled meeting her now-sister-in-law for the first time. Prince William and Kate came over to Nottingham Cottage, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time, for dinner.

Meghan, as she said in an interview during the six-part docuseries, approached the dinner with a relaxed air. “When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans, and I was barefoot,” Meghan shared (via Express).

“I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits,” she continued. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, ‘You can relax now,’” she added. “But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

In his Spare memoir, which hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023, Harry similarly recalled Meghan throwing Kate — and his brother, the Prince of Wales — off with a hug when they first met.

Kate Middleton hugged her former history teacher while visiting Cornwall on Feb. 9

Jim Embury and Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

During a Feb. 9 visit to Cornwall, England, Kate got a blast from the past when she and one of her childhood teachers crossed paths. After touring Cornwall’s National Maritime Museum, William and Kate greeted crowds gathered outside. Among the well-wishers stood Jim Embury, one of Kate’s teachers during her time at St. Andrew’s prep school.

“Oh my goodness,” Kate said when she saw Embury, who now volunteers at the museum (via Hello! magazine). The 41-year-old then offered Embury a hug, telling him, “I do recognize you.”

“I remember the classroom and everything,” she continued. “Are you based here now? And you are volunteering here? Wow. That is such a small world.”

“The things you taught me, I now teach to my children,” Kate added in reference to her and William’s three kids; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 (via Cornwall Live).

The royal family has subtly contradicted another Sussex claim

Kate hugging her childhood teacher is just one of the ways the royal family has seemingly hit back at some of Harry and Meghan’s claims. The day Harry & Meghan Volume II dropped, royals wore similar outfits to Kate’s Christmas carol concert.

A week earlier, when the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan began streaming, Meghan claimed royals can’t wear the same colors to public events. She also shared she strategically wore muted colors to avoid standing out.