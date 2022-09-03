Kate Middleton Tells Her Kids off for Acting Up: ‘She’s No Pushover’

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three royal children. But the little ones in line for the throne don’t run the show in Kate’s house. Find out what sources said the future Queen Consort is like at home. Plus, what does she do when Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or little Prince Louis misbehave?

Kate Middleton strives to keep her kids grounded

William, Kate, and their three kids are important to their country. But sources say Kate and William hope to keep the children as grounded as possible. And one significant way they do that is through the examples they set for them.

Friends have described Kate as laid-back and loving as a mother, often shopping and making dinner with the children. And even her low-maintenance look is supposedly meant as a message to them, a source said. It helps to keep their realities in check by setting a good standard.

“It’s the life of a working mom with three young children — just a different sort of day job to most,” a friend of Kate’s told PEOPLE. They emphasized the Cambridge house is “normal” but “busy,” like most houses with three kids.

The kids get ‘told off’ by Kate Middleton when needed

Supposedly, Kate and William prefer running a “chilled” ship most of the time. PEOPLE’s source said there are “no airs and graces” in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s home.

But the children aren’t allowed to get away with anything and everything because they’re royally valuable. Kate isn’t afraid to give them a stern lecture when she finds they’ve earned it.

“When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mom, and she’s no pushover,” the friend explained. “The children get told off if they act up.”

Kate Middleton ‘held boundaries’ with Prince Louis in public

The public got a taste of Kate’s parenting style when her youngest child, Louis, stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee with his cheeky behavior. Many spectators felt the young prince’s antics were in line with his age. And arguably, sitting for long periods is sometimes hard at any age.

Some members of the press ran negative headlines about Kate’s parenting. But her response received positive notes from “Supernanny” Jo Frost, who commented on Instagram.

Frost noted, “Catherine has never been one to shy away from publicly giving her children a fair telling off to behave and that’s a sign of a confident parent who is able to hold boundaries whilst empathetically meeting her childrens needs …”

She said it also showed Kate has an “understanding [of] the circumstances” Louis was in and why he might be acting out a bit. “I wish every parent the confidence to understand as such so that our children may be raised, seen [and] heard loved with healthy boundaries,” she noted.

