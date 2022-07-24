Kate Middleton Took a Surprising Parenting Tip From Princess Diana: ‘We See a Lot of That With Kate Now’

Princess Diana had a Saturday night tradition with Prince William and Prince Harry that was ‘so normal,’ according to a former royal chef.

Kate Middleton reportedly has a similar parenting style and “desperately wants” normality for her three royal children.

According to sources, Middleton bonds with her kids in a down-to-earth way.

According to a former royal chef, Kate Middleton seems to be taking a parenting tip from her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. And it may surprise some. It involves Princess Diana’s Saturday night tradition with her sons, and what Middleton and Prince William now do with their own children that is similar.

A former royal chef revealed Princess Diana’s Saturday night tradition with Prince William and Prince Harry was ‘so normal’

Former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed Princess Diana’s Saturday night tradition with her sons in an exclusive interview with Coffee Friend. “On a Saturday night, you’d see Diana sitting down in front of the TV eating dinner with her boys, it just made everything so normal,” Chef McGrady, who served the royal family for 15 years, revealed.

“Nanny always suggested that the boys have roasted chicken, green vegetables and healthy food, but on a Saturday night the boys could have pizza, the boys could have hamburgers and fried chicken, and things like that,” he shared.

It was “a special treat” and her way of showing them they were “normal children too,” the chef said. “It wasn’t the case of having to dress for dinner or sit at the table and be served formally by butlers.”

“… We see a lot of that with Kate now too,” he offered.

Kate Middleton took a parenting tip from Princess Diana and ‘desperately wants normality’

Like Princess Diana was, Middleton is also “so hands-on and involved with everything” in her children’s lives, a source told PEOPLE. They shared that she “wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family” while raising her three children — who are heirs to the throne.

Despite that, they reportedly don’t know that they are royals. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids,” the source added.

On the other hand, Prince William reportedly seeks privacy because he feels his childhood was so intruded upon, despite his mother’s best efforts to prevent it.

So, sources say the royal couple goes to great lengths to protect their children’s privacy. And inside their home, they try to maintain normalcy through food. Middleton and Prince William once revealed they love takeout, but she also loves cooking at home.

Kate Middleton said her kids cook for her and each ‘get a job’ while they’re in the kitchen

A source told PEOPLE that Middleton loves getting time in the kitchen with her three kids. They like making pizza, pasta, and salads, and they each get a job to do (per Express). “One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff,” they said.

And the kids sometimes cook for Middleton. “They made cheesy pasta the other day,” the source added.

