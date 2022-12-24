Kate Middleton Used Color to Show ‘Strong Bonds and Unity’ During the Royal Christmas Concert Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton hosted a Christmas concert in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Kate and some of the other members of the royal family wore color-coordinated outfits to the concert. A body language expert says the choice to coordinate outfits was a way for the royals to show “unity.”

Kate Middleton used color to show ‘strong bonds and unity’ during the royal Christmas concert

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton Princess of Wales, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte | Kirsty O’Connor – Pool/Getty Images

Kate wore a burgundy coat during the Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Princess Charlotte, Zara Tindall, and Pippa Middleton also wore the same color. It’s unlikely this was a coincidence. “The royals are so carefully selective about what they wear,” says Tash Bradley, a color psychologist and director of interior design at Lick during an interview with Hello.

Body language expert Judi James believes the color-coordinated outfits were a symbol of unity. It’s possible the royals wore the same color to show a united front amidst some of the allegations that arose during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan. One comment Meghan made during the series was that no one was allowed to wear the same color as a senior member of the royal family during events.

“Color coordinating or even style-coordinating clothing is always associated with a desire to promote a strong ‘team’ vibe for either a couple or a group of friends, co-workers or family,” James tells Express. “It is, in effect, creating a uniform which is a message of intent in terms of strong bonds and unity. Like body language mirroring, it suggests like-mindedness and shared behavior or beliefs. As Kate was hosting the concert, it stands to reason she wore burgundy and other members of her family followed her example.”

Kate Middleton and royal family members made a ‘bold collective rebuttal’

According to Hannah Jane Parkinson, a columnist for The Guardian, Kate and the other royal family members made a “bold” statement by wearing the same color. She believes “the sea of burgundy” was clearly a response to Meghan’s docuseries comments.

“Her daughter, Princess Charlotte, sister, Pippa, and cousin-in-law, Zara, were all dressed in similar-hued coats,” says Parkinson. “Princess Charlotte’s wool coat with Peter Pan collar is from Trotters Heritage and almost soon to be sold out. Prince William and Mike Tindall completed the reddish-purple set. As collective rebuttals go, it was a bold one.”

What Meghan Markle said about wearing bright colors

During the Harry and Meghan docuseries, Meghan says wearing bright colors was frowned upon during royal events. According to her, no one should upstage the queen. Meghan says she wore neutral colors so that she wouldn’t take attention away from Queen Elizabeth II or any of the other senior royals.

Meghan says she was intentional with the colors she wore during her time as a working royal. According to her, it was important to blend in with everyone else so that she wasn’t a distraction. “Most of the time I was in the UK I rarely wore color,” says Meghan. “There was thought in that.”

Some of Meghan’s go-to colors were camel, white, and beige. “I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was just so I could blend in,” she continues. “Like, I’m not trying to stand out here. There’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could do to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

