Kate Middleton rarely misses Wimbledon, even after admitting that her father once ‘mortified’ her at the famous tennis tournament.

As an avid Wimbledon fan, Kate Middleton is no stranger to the thrill of the courts. However, there’s a lesser-known tale of a blush-worthy incident that involves none other than her own father at the prestigious tennis event.

Kate felt rather red-faced after the episode, as her father navigated an awkward encounter with tennis great Tim Henman. Despite feeling embarrassed, Kate hasn’t stopped returning to Wimbledon as one of the tournament’s biggest fans.

Kate Middleton’s father left her ‘mortified’ at Wimbledon

Kate, a steadfast presence at Wimbledon, frequently shows up to cheer on British tennis talents. But sometimes, bringing her family into the public eye doesn’t pan out as smoothly as the mother of three would hope.

According to Express, one memorable instance involved her 74-year-old father, Michael Middleton, who found himself in a slightly awkward situation when introduced to ex-world champion Tim Henman.

Just prior to their meeting, the pair had been watching a match featuring American tennis legend Pete Sampras, considered one of the best in the sport’s history.

Clearly, Sampras’ prowess left a lasting impression on Kate’s father, who could not keep his name out of his mind.

“My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman, and we had just seen Sampras play,” Kate shared. “My dad said very coolly: ‘Hi Pete’. I was mortified.”

The comment was clearly an embarrassing moment for Kate and her family. Yet, this little blunder didn’t deter the Princess of Wales from inviting her dad to accompany her to future tennis events.

The Princess of Wales still brings her family to the world’s biggest tennis tournament

Kate is a familiar face in the SW19 district. She habitually graces the distinguished tennis tournament with her presence and seldom misses out on an annual visit.

As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, the Princess of Wales routinely brings her family to witness the gripping matches from the luxe confines of the Royal Box. Her father’s past faux pas didn’t dissuade her from accompanying him to Wimbledon again a couple of years back.

The two had the pleasure of witnessing the men’s final match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini, which ended in a triumphant win for Djokovic.

Their visit was made even more delightful as the duo was captured sharing a joyous moment, bursting into hearty laughter. Engaging in a cherished Wimbledon tradition, they joined in the crowd’s Mexican wave, all while seated in their esteemed Royal Box seats.

Kate Middleton is back in action at Wimbledon

Kate, with her gaze firmly fixed on the game, truly epitomized a sports fan at this year’s Wimbledon.

The 41-year-old Princess of Wales was all concentration on the tournament’s second day, held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

A viral video, cited by People, shows Kate keenly tracking the on-court drama, her head movement perfectly in sync with her fellow spectators.

As the Princess of Wales, she proudly wears a distinct green and purple bow tie pin to Wimbledon. The pin is a symbol of her special status inherited from Queen Elizabeth. Additionally, she has the privilege of presenting trophies to the champions.

On her first Wimbledon outing this year, Kate was seen donning a mint green Balmain blazer paired with a white pleated skirt and matching heels. Interestingly, her blazer perfectly echoed the shade of her official Wimbledon umbrella, proving useful when rain decided to grace the event.