Kate Middleton Wears Her ‘Superhero Costume’ When She Wants to Show Confidence Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to focus on their royal duties. Kate and William recently visited a food bank in Windsor. A body language expert pointed out Kate’s outfit choice and how she gravitates toward certain styles and colors when she’s trying to communicate a certain message. Here’s what the expert had to say about the royal family member’s “superhero costume.”

Kate Middleton wears her ‘superhero’ costume

Kate wore a dark fuchsia, almost red, top and matching coat. Body language expert Darren Stanton says Kate tends to wear colors in the red family when she wants to appear bold and confident.

“Kate is wearing her trademark red or as I call it, her superhero costume,” says Stanton on behalf of Slingo. “She always opts for these tones when she wants to appear very dynamic, bold, and is feeling super confident. Of course, this is often dictated by the type of event she’s attending. But again, at this particular event, she appeared super confident.”

Kate Middleton’s body language has changed since becoming Princess of Wales

Kate seems at ease with her new role as Princess of Wales. Body language expert Judi James says there have been noticeable changes in the way Kate carries herself ever since receiving her new title.

“Kate’s body language has changed since she became Princess of Wales, but perhaps not in the way that people might have expected,” James tells Express. “The pressure could have caused some signs of anxiety and even imposter syndrome, but instead her confidence signals have been on an upward trajectory recently. She is now at something of a peak in terms of sending out signals, which suggests she now not only fully embraces and understands her role, but that she feels comfortable in it, too.”

Kate Middleton launched a major campaign

Kate, a mother of three, is committed to raising awareness about the importance of early childhood. Kate and William posted a video on their Instagram page to promote the initiative. The video caption said, “Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives. #ShapingUs – coming soon with The Centre for Early Childhood.”

Kate also discussed her plans in an open letter outlining her mission. She says she is dedicated to making sure attention is placed on the importance of early childhood development.

“This week, I am delighted to reveal The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will launch a major new awareness raising campaign, highlighting the critical importance the first five years of our lives have on shaping the adults we become,” writes Kate.

The Princess of Wales continues, “During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate—faster than any other time of our lives. Our experiences, relationships, and surroundings at that young age shape the rest of our lives. It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others, and understand the world in which we live.”

Kate will collaborate with a team of experts. She describes the team as “spanning science, research, policy-making, and front-line practice as well as an exciting group of well-known faces from music, sport and television.”

