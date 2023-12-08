The theme of Kate Middleton's 2023 'Together at Christmas' carol concert is about family, which a commentator says may 'enrage' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas carol concert is almost here. And one element is bound to “enrage” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A commentator says 2023’s Together at Christmas theme isn’t likely to go over well with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The reason? The show’s connection to Meghan’s time as a working royal.

2023’s ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service theme centers on creating ‘supportive, nurturing worlds around’ children and adults

Kate, and many other British royals, are in for a festive evening on Dec. 8, 2023. Together at Christmas will be taped at Westminster Abbey and later broadcast in Britain on Christmas Eve.

The carol concert will feature performances by Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, James Bay, and Jacob Collier. Also preforming is the abbey’s choir. What began as a way to thank those who helped others during coronavirus (COVID-19) has grown into an annual event highlighting community service.

This is where the theme of the 2023 carol service comes in. It has a link to Kate’s early childhood development work, which started the year off with a public awareness campaign.

In an X post to Kate and Prince William’s official account, the 2023 Carol service is described as highlighting “the hope of new life. And why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives.”

A year earlier, in 2022, the carol service paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

‘Meghan was not supported by the royals’ while pregnant with Archie as ‘Together at Christmas’ touts family support

In the Dec. 6 episode of The Royal Report podcast, host Jack Royston explained how the theme of 2023’s Christmas carol concert may upset Meghan and Harry.

“That is exactly the kind of statement that is guaranteed to enrage Harry and Meghan,” he told listeners. “Because their whole case is that Meghan was not supported by the royals during the months when she was pregnant.”

“Her lawyers actually said in a court filing that she was left unprotected while pregnant. And Harry and Meghan say she was one of the most trolled people in the world in 2019, which is the year Archie was born.”

“She also told Oprah in March 2021 that she experienced suicidal thoughts in January 2019 while she was pregnant with Archie,” he added. “And that was when they were kind of asking the palace and asking family members to do more to support her.”

Harry and Meghan’s plans for Christmas 2023 are unclear

While royals attend Together at Christmas, Harry and Meghan’s plans for the festive season are unknown. They may spend Christmas and New Year’s at home in Montecito, California, as they’ve done in recent years. Or, as some reports say, they may ring in 2024 with King Charles III.

Another option is potentially having a big Christmas reunion with their fellow British royals at Sandringham. However, it’s looking less and less likely. The reason? Naming of so-called “royal racists” in versions of Omid Scobie’s Endgame book.