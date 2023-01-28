Kate Middleton’s Body Language Reveals She Has a Lot in Common With Princess Diana, Says Expert 

Kate Middleton’s body language shows she has some strong similarities to Princess Diana, according to an expert. Here’s what the body language analyst said about how Kate is handling taking over the Princess of Wales title from Diana.

Kate Middleton became the Princess of Wales, the title formerly held by Princess Diana, after Queen Elizabeth’s death

On Sept. 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth died after ruling for seven decades. The throne immediately passed to Elizabeth’s heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. His new title is King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, became Queen Consort Camilla.

Charles bestowed the Prince and Princess of Wales titles to Prince William and Kate Middleton. As King Charles’ oldest son, William is next in line to inherit the throne. And Kate is the first to take the Princess of Wales title since William’s mother, Princess Diana, died tragically in a car accident in 1997.

A royal source said Kate “appreciates the history associated with this role, but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously,” the royal source told E! News, adding that the couple is “focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.”

Kate Middleton’s body language shows she is an ‘empath’ like Princess Diana, says expert

Former police officer Darren Stanton, known as the “Human Lie Detector,” analyzed Kate Middleton on her 41st birthday. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, the body language expert said that the new Princess of Wales has some striking similarities to Princess Diana.

“Kate is very much an empath, which means she puts other people before herself,” Stanton said. “She is very similar to that of Princess Diana, who also was an empath and was sensitive to the thoughts, feelings and needs of other people.”

He said that Kate’s “tactile” nature is reminiscent of Diana. “Similarly to Diana, Kate is very tactile and is often seen hugging people and shaking their hands,” said Stanton. “These are all indicators of creating trust and rapport, while putting people at ease very easily. This is something she has done in abundance since taking over the role of Princess of Wales.”

The new Princess of Wales is ‘making the role her own,’ says body language expert

The body language expert opined that Kate Middleton respects the Princess of Wales title, as it was previously held by Princess Diana. But she also wants to claim the role for herself.

“It’s obvious that the position of Princess of Wales is something that Kate holds in high regard, since it was Diana’s former title,” Stanton said. “However, despite showing many similar signs, Kate is managing to make the role her own.”

The expert also said Kate has seamlessly stepped into her new title. “She has clearly taken to the Princess of Wales role very easily and effortlessly. Since taking on the role in October, she has attended various solo engagements, which proves she is confident in her own abilities as Princess.”