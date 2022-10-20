Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows She’s Prince William’s ‘Greatest Fan,’ According to Expert

According to a body language expert, Kate Middleton‘s behavior shows she’s still Prince William‘s “greatest fan.”

Some say that Kate has always been smitten and was strategic in pursuing William when they were university students. Now, as husband and wife, they aren’t prone to grand displays of affection with a public audience. But one expert said there’s likely a logical reason for that.

And what they show the world from time to time is enough for some analysts to conclude that Kate is still head over heels for her prince, even after nearly two decades.

Expert explains how Kate Middleton’s body language indicates she is Prince William’s ‘greatest fan’

Body language expert Judi James noted Kate often uses eye contact and flattery to show her affection for William (Express). For example, she might shower him with “exaggerated laughter” or bring her head close to him while talking.

“In one pose, she leans back to laugh, opening her mouth and wrinkling her nose to suggest she finds him hilarious,” James pointed out.

According to her, the laughter might be “exaggerated” sometimes, but it’s “pure Kate.”

“… It seems to show her as William’s greatest fan as well as helping show the people they are meeting that they should also relax and share some of the sense of fun and enthusiasm on the visit,” James explained.

‘Greatest fan’ Kate Middleton’s plan to pursue Prince William was ‘strategic,’ royal expert says

A normal girl from an ordinary background, she won the heart of Prince William while they were both at University…



In this video we take a closer look at Kate Middleton's remarkable journey from student to Duchess and one day Queen. #KateMiddleton #DuchessOfCambridge #Royals pic.twitter.com/7yKOEjDikc — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) August 3, 2020

Kate has seemingly been a fan of William for about 20 years since they met at university. And historian Robert Lacey said, “Kate was very strategic” in pursuing the prince’s romantic attention (Elle).

“She gave up her place at one of Britain’s premier universities, Edinburgh, and opted for another one [St. Andrews] that probably didn’t have the same academic standard,” Lacey explained. “She had already been to Edinburgh to get her flat accommodations sorted out but switched universities and switched her courses to history of art because that was William’s.”

He added, “She delayed her own education by a year and even takes the chance she won’t get into St. Andrews.”

Kate might have had a strategy, but it seems it was meant to be. They walked down the aisle and made history in 2011.

Body language expert explains why Kate Middleton and Prince William don’t show much PDA

Did anyone else catch this rare PDA from Prince William and Kate Middleton? Adorable! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BHT9F4j1hD — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) October 12, 2018

Some think Kate and William don’t show enough affection toward each other in public. But one royal etiquette expert said there’s likely a good reason for their reservations.

“… Technically the couple is working representatives of British Monarchy,” Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, said (People). “The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad.”

Royals writer Judy Wade pointed out that the prince and princess are more likely to be affectionate at certain times. “I noticed they did let their hair down at the sporty occasions on the tour, and there was a great deal of fun, and he kept putting his arms around her,” she noted.

Wade added, “Different types of occasions call for different types of behavior.”

