Kate Middleton is said to feel 'the spotlight more than ever' as 'The Crown' Season 6 premieres.

Kate Middleton’s evolving style, which has been defined by pantsuits in 2023, is related to the release of The Crown Season 6. As the Netflix original series comes to an end, the young Princess of Wales joins the storyline. In the face of what she fears is an unflattering depiction, Kate’s reportedly trying to get “ahead” of the hit her image may take with a “more relatable” style.

Kate’s style is ‘more ‘boots on the ground’’ since Queen Elizabeth’s death

Everything changed for the royal family when Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, including Kate’s personal style. In the wake of the queen’s death, the mother of three adopted a more serious wardrobe reflecting her new position.

Since then, Kate has opened up and relaxed, both emotionally and sartorially. She’s shared personal anecdotes during public appearances, from her love of cold swims to arguing with Prince William about cooking dinner, just to name a few. As an insider told UsWeekly, it’s all “strategic” on Kate’s part.

“Kate feels the spotlight more than ever since the queen’s passing,” they said. “She’s in a new phase of her life, and she wants her image and actions to reflect that. Kate used to portray the perfect, feminine wife, mother, and caregiver. Now she wants to be seen as a powerful and kind humanitarian leader.”

The Princess of Wales reportedly met with advisers to discuss an image overhaul shortly after Queen Elizabeth died. “Kate spoke with her team and people she works with, including stylists,” they told the outlet, noting an emphasis on making Kate relatable and playing up her natural ability to connect with people. “Kate’s been much more ‘boots on the ground,’” they said.

Kate is ‘switching up her style’ to ‘get ahead’ of the ‘beating’ she expects her image to take in ‘The Crown’

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey as Kate Middleton and Prince William in ‘The Crown’ Season 6 | Justin Downing/Netflix

For now, anyway, Kate’s more relaxed style means pantsuits, separates, and casual clothes overall. Take, for instance, the 41-year-old’s last few appearances prior to Remembrance Day. They’ve all seen Kate wearing jeans, tennis shoes, or, in one case, full camouflage.

“Kate wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of queen into a new generation,” the insider explained. “She’s been wearing pants, more casual shirts, and less high-priced clothing, and she’s ditching the long dresses and heels [in favor of] more accessible pieces.”

Kate believes The Crown Season 6 will show her as a “very privileged, lovesick young woman” and wants to do something about it. “Kate’s switching up her style in an effort to win people over,” they said. “And also to get ahead of the beating she feels her image will take when The Crown’s new season debuts.”



Apart from Kate’s style, that means embracing the charity work she loves even more. “Kate’s focus has always been charities that help children,” the insider said. “Even before becoming a mother, she was drawn to that.”

Part 1 of ‘The Crown’ Season 6 premieres on Nov. 16, Part II in December

Kate can find out just how well she fares in The Crown Season 6 when the award-winning series based on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign premieres. Part I, consisting of episodes 1-4, hits Netflix on Nov. 16, 2023. It covers the summer of 1997, culminating in Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) death.

Considering Part I’s timeline, Kate probably won’t see her likeness on the screen, as played by Meg Bellamy, until Part II. The second installment, which premieres on Dec. 14, 2023, with episodes 5-10, charts the years following Diana’s death, including the early days of William and Kate’s relationship at St. Andrew’s University.

Don’t, however, expect The Crown to depict the couple’s brief 2007 split or 2011 royal wedding because season 6 ends in 2005.

The Crown Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix.