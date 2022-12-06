Kate Middleton’s Coat in Boston Hinted at ‘Deeply Trusting Relationship’ Outside the Royal Family

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen coat in Boston, Mass., with Prince William.

An expert says Alexander “McQueen is to Kate what tea is to England.”

Designer Sarah Burton and Kate Middleton “must have a deeply trusting relationship” considering the designs are “almost always fashion hits.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A Kate Middleton coat moment. Thanks to cold Boston, Mass., temps during her and Prince William’s stateside visit, the Princess of Wales bundled up. But not just in any old coat. This is, after all, a future queen. Kate sported an Alexander McQueen coat. Which, per an expert, suggested a “deeply trusting relationship” with the designer.

Kate Middleton wore a brown Alexander McQueen coat to see Boston Harbor

On Dec. 1, their first full day in Boston, the Prince and Princess of Wales went for a chilly walk along the water. They visited Boston Harbor where they learned about climate change’s impact on the city’s shoreline.

For the outing, Kate turned to Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, the designer responsible for her 2011 royal wedding gown. She wore a brown wool coat from the British fashion house over a sweater and orange skirt by Gabriela Hearst. Kate topped off the look not with a hat but with brown Gianvito Rossi boots and gloves.

An expert says Kate Middleton and Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton ‘must have a deeply trusting relationship’

In discussing Kate’s Boston wardrobe, fashion and monarchy expert Christine Ross explained the significance of Kate’s brown Alexander McQueen coat and other pieces she wore from the designer. She said it hinted at a close relationship between the 40-year-old and Burton (via Newsweek).

“Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen will become to Kate who Angela Kelly was to Queen Elizabeth II,” Ross said, referring to the queen’s dresser.

“If Kate wants something specific or special, she always looks to the iconic British brand and designer at McQueen,” the expert explained. “The princess and Burton must have a deeply trusting relationship, as the McQueen styles that Kate wears are almost always fashion hits and become some of her most-memorable looks.”

“It certainly promotes the British brand abroad, but more becomes part of Kate’s public identify: McQueen is to Kate what tea is to England,” she added.

Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful wardrobe’ in Boston included more from Alexander McQueen

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The brown coat Kate wore to Boston Harbor wasn’t the only Burton for Alexander McQueen piece she sported. Elsewhere during the visit, she donned other items from the designer.

For instance, Kate opted for Alexander McQueen to kick off the Boston visit. When she and William landed stateside on Nov. 30, she stepped off the plane in a pantsuit from the designer.

Later, for their first official appearance in Boston, Kate once again turned to Alexander McQueen. She wore a dark green McQueen coat to Boston City Hall as it lit up marking the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards.

“The newly titled Princess of Wales has crafted a beautiful wardrobe on her first overseas visit in her new role within the royal family,” Ross said. “While this isn’t an official tour, it is an opportunity to showcase their royal brand abroad.”

“Kate’s outfits have all featured brand-new designs from her favorite fashion houses, showcasing how Kate hopes to be seen in her role as Princess of Wales,” she concluded.

