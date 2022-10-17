How Kate Middleton’s Countless Tributes to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana Might Speak to Her Commitment to Prince William

Kate Middleton‘s tributes to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth through the years are too many for us to count. And some observers have deciphered them as a signal that she’s prepared to meet royal duties as they were in their lives.

But there’s also room to speculate that the subtle gestures could indicate something else: a deep commitment to Prince William and their children.

Here are a few of our theories to explain how.

(L) Princess Diana and King Charles III | Tim Graham Photo Library/ Getty Images (R) Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

How Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth

Through her years as a royal, Kate has paid tribute to Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth with her style choices. For example, she sometimes dons jewelry that the royal women once owned and chooses dresses reminiscent of some of the ones Diana wore for milestone moments.

Furthermore, Kate and Diana wore blue dresses for their royal engagement photos. And both couples struck a similar pose.

Both royal women matched the stunning sapphire in their engagement ring, which passed to William, and then to Kate upon becoming betrothed. Some might believe it could be bad luck to wear because of how the marriage between Diana and Charles ended. But Kate doesn’t seem worried about old superstitions.

William once said it was vital for him to find a way to keep his mother close to him. And giving Kate her iconic sapphire ring was in line with that goal. By wearing it, perhaps instead of requesting something made especially for her, Kate indicates that keeping memories of Diana close is a priority she shares with William.

Similarly, after Elizabeth’s death, Kate honored the long-reigning monarch with several nods during events related to her funeral. She wore pearl earrings and a pearl choker that once belonged to her to signify her mourning.

Kate paid mind to tradition, but she was also honoring the memory of her grandmother-in-law.

How Kate Middleton’s tributes to Elizabeth and Diana could send a message about Prince William and their children

Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Some royal experts have guessed that Kate’s public tributes to Elizabeth and Diana could indicate her willingness to step into royal duties as they did. But, theoretically, there could be another, more simple meaning behind them.

Specifically, since both women were integral in raising William, it could signal her commitment to him. It arguably indicates that she appreciates their influence and respects their place in his life. And it could also suggest she might look to them as role models for life as a royal wife and mother.

But a good way of looking at this is by removing the royal family aspect for a moment. Imagine a person giving their partner their late mother’s engagement ring. The receiver most likely wears it as a sign of love and commitment to their significant other.

So, when Kate pays tribute to Diana or Elizabeth, it could be seen as an extension of her love for William first and foremost, as much as her commitment to any royal duties that come along with being his partner.

How Kate Middleton’s tributes to royal women could send a message about Prince William’s rumored affair

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Samir Hussein/WireImage

In 2019, stories emerged that suggested William might have cheated on Kate in a not-so-secret affair with her friend, Rose Hanbury. The rumors, persistent as they are, have never been confirmed.

But with that added layer of scandal, there’s more room to speculate that Kate’s continued tributes to William’s family could be deciphered as a sign of an unbroken bond. Whatever happened in their personal life, she’s arguably made it clear to the public that she’s still on his team.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are ‘Dutiful’ and Supportive in New Royal Portrait