Kate Middleton’s Dresses Apparently Get Their Own Seats on Royal Flights

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton often travels by plane as a senior royal.

In the Secrets of the Royal Flight documentary, royal correspondent Emily Andrews revealed she’s seen Kate Middleton’s dresses sitting in their own seats.

The correspondent explained it’s so Kate Middleton’s dresses don’t get “squashed.”

Want to travel like the British royal family? Give clothes their own seat to prevent wrinkles. It’s what happens with Kate Middleton’s dresses, according to a royal correspondent. Ahead, find out more about Kate’s dresses and the rest of her wardrobe plus what goes into the color of her outfits.

Kate Middleton often wears dresses

The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe, which generates a reported $1 billion for the U.K. fashion industry, is extensive. In the past, the budget for her wardrobe’s totaled thousands.

Despite having ample clothes for any and all occasions, one style reigns supreme. Among the many coats, fascinators, high heels, and $60 workout shoes, are a lot of dresses.

Back in 2010 Kate wore a blue Issa design when she and Prince William announced their engagement. The dress almost immediately sold out and since then the “Kate effect” has only continued.

Today, Kate’s worn dresses in a rainbow of colors. Whether it’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, Wimbledon, or a polo match with Prince William, there always seems to be a dress for the event.

Not to mention, Queen Elizabeth II rarely wears pants, opting instead for dresses as is tradition with royal women.

Kate’s dresses get their own seats on airplanes, according to a royal correspondent

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TLA Worldwide

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews opened up about royal travel in the Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Royal Flight. While talking about how the royal family travels, Andrews shared a detail about Kate’s dresses.

“Obviously, when we go to the airports, especially when it’s hand luggage only, we’re trying to cram all our toiletries into that plastic bag,” Andrews said. “It’s never big enough.”

Whereas Kate and the rest of the royal family don’t have to be concerned with space or luggage limits. That is, maybe, except when they’re flying budget airlines. Andrews continued, recalled a flight where she noticed Kate’s dresses sitting in their own seat.

She said she’d “been on a plane where Kate’s dresses had their own seat to make sure they were kept flat.”

“They are not going to be shoved in the hold just to be squashed by everyone else’s,” Andrews added.

An expert says Kate Middleton plans her outfits around how much attention she wants

Kate makes strategic wardrobe choices, according to body language expert Darren Stanton. So much so she chooses the color she wears based on how much attention she wants.

“When she is happy for the attention to be focused on herself and William, she’ll opt for one of her power colors,” Stanton explained per Marie Claire. “Otherwise Kate makes sure to keep her outfit choices neutral in order to divert attention to where it is more appropriately suited.”

For instance, Kate wore a blue polka dot dress during a Wimbledon appearance with the Duke of Cambridge. The 40-year-old stayed “true to her power colors, red and blue.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Didn’t ‘Elevate Her Style Game’ for a Long Time to Create a Certain Image — Commentator