A video has gone viral of the Duchess of Sussex's attention-grabbing moment that got an eyeroll from the Princess of Wales.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down from their royal duties and moving to America in 2020, many wondered when they would return to the U.K. again. The Duke of Sussex made a solo trip back to his homeland for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. Then, in June 2022, the couple returned together during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

When Meghan and Harry attended the Service of Thanksgiving for the late monarch all eyes were on them, including the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) whose reaction has gone viral.

Video of Kate rolling her eyes at Meghan goes viral

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s reign at St. Paul’s Cathedral | AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Several clips from the occasion have circulated online. But one that has gone viral recently highlights the moment Kate actually turned to see Meghan after she and Harry made their grand entrance and rolled her eyes at her sister-in-law.

The 12-second clip, which was posted on TikTok, is titled “Kate is very sharp and quick.” The video has been viewed over 2 million times and has more than 65,000 likes. It’s also garnered thousands of comments from users revealing whether they’re on Team Meghan or Team Kate and discussing what the princess did when she saw the duchess that day.

“A graceful side eye and roll by our beloved queen to be,” one person wrote.

“That’s the classiest eye roll ever,” another person chimed in while a third noted: “Not only the eye roll, what about that DEEP breath!”

“I think most of the U.K. did a collective eye roll at the same time,” a fourth person joked. And another explained at that moment Kate reminded them of Princess Diana writing: “She reminds me of Diana in this instance. She too had a very expressive face.”

Cameras also captured Meghan’s reaction when she saw Kate walk into the church before the service started. Video footage shows the duchess turning her head away from the princess as she goes by.

Kate’s reasoning may have been because of a stunt Meghan and Harry reportedly pulled

Several royals were reportedly bothered by what the Sussexes did earlier in the day to make sure they had a stand-out moment. Anyone who watched the service will remember that Meghan and Harry processed through the nave of the church hand in hand before reaching their seats with the duchess smiling the entire time.

Commentator Lady Colin Campbell told GB News that the duo were purposely late for their transportation so they could make that grand entrance.

She said: “[The Sussexes] were supposed to be in the bus with all of the third-tier royals. And the reason why they were late for the appointed meeting at the Clarence House was to make sure that they would miss the bus so that they would appear later because you know processions are done in order of diminishing or increasing rank so the least important will go first and the most important will go last entering a building … They realized they had been lumped with the never-was royals so they decided they were going to be late and miss their slot.”