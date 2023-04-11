Kate Middleton’s ‘Film Star Moment’ That ‘Screamed ‘Here I Am” and 3 Other Times She’s Shined in Sequins

Kate Middleton sequin gown moments are, perhaps surprisingly to some, a lot more common for the British royal than one might realize. Sure, she wears a lot of pantsuits as the Princess of Wales but Kate’s known for glitzy ensembles too. Ahead, Kate’s “film star moment” in gold, and three other times she’s shined in sequins.

1. Kate Middleton wasn’t ‘demure or modest’ in gold sequins at the ‘No Time to Die’ premiere

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Perhaps Kate’s most memorable sequin moment of the last few years happened in September 2021. She and Prince William, along with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, attended the world premiere of No Time to Die. But it was Kate who stole the show.

“It was a true film star moment for Kate, who at the time had just completed 10 years as a member of the royal family,” royal fashion expert and celebrity stylist Miranda Holder said (via The Sun).

Kate, now 41, wore a gold cape gown from Jenny Packham, one of her go-to British brands for red carpets.

“There was nothing demure or modest about the look at all,” Holder continued. “In fact, it broke with etiquette and was missing the customary clutch bag which Kate uses to communicate discreetly with her aides.”

“It screamed ‘here I am’ and fully embodied a beautiful woman standing in her innate power and beauty,” the expert added, noting the gown showed Kate entering a new style era “ready to take her next royal steps.”



2. Kate stunned in a green sequin gown in 2019 and 2021

The Princess of Wales debuted a green sequin Jenny Packham gown during a 2019 royal tour of Pakistan. Her green ensemble matched the Prince of Wales’s own head-to-toe emerald look.

In true Kate fashion, she repeated the outfit two years later for the 2021 Royal Variety Performance. For her appearance, Kate tweaked the sequin gown and switched up her hairstyle and accessories.

3. Kate Middleton wore sequins to her first royal appearance after Prince George’s birth



Lights, camera, action, sequins. When Kate returned to the royal spotlight after becoming a mother for the first time she opted for head-to-toe sequins.

In September 2013, Kate and William attended the Tusk Conservation Awards. For the occasion, Kate sported a silver floor-length gown from none other than Jenny Packham (via Hello! Magazine). She completed the look with silver Jimmy Choo heels and diamond jewelry.

Not even two months earlier, Kate and William welcomed now-9-year-old Prince George, which William acknowledged when he took the stage.

“This is our first evening out without him,” William said, referring to George. “Please excuse us if you see us nervously casting surreptitious glances at mobiles.”

4. Kate Middleton’s pink sequin moments in 2011 and 2016

Elizabeth Murdoch and Kate Middleton | Arthur Edwards – WPA/Getty Images

Possibly in a too-pretty-to-wear-once scenario, Kate pulled a previously seen gown out of her closet for a 2016 charity dinner. She wore an embellished light pink gown from — surprise, surprise — Jenny Packham (via Racked).

Royal watchers who follow Kate’s fashion closely may have had déjà vu because the now-mother-of-three wore the same gown five years earlier.

The first time Kate stepped out in the Swarovski crystal-detailed gown, which originally retailed for more than $5,000, was shortly after her royal wedding. She wore it to an ARK gala dinner marking her first major appearance since marrying William.

Watch for more sequin moments from Kate as she continues to establish her style as the Princess of Wales.