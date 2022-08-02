The Kate Middleton Photo Hack for ‘Stunning’ Photos ‘Every Single Time,’ According to a Stylist

TL;DR:

A clip about a Kate Middleton photo hack went viral on TikTok.

In the video, a stylist claimed Kate Midleton keeps her chin parallel to the ground for a “flattering photograph every single time.”

Additionally, Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to use another trick to make it difficult for photographers to take pictures of them.

A simple Kate Middleton photo hack is here. The Duchess of Cambridge likes getting behind the camera. She even photographed Camilla Parker Bowles for a July 2022 magazine cover. Although, more often than not, the 40-year-old’s the one getting her picture taken. How does she manage to look picture-perfect? In a viral TikTok, a stylist shared Kate’s photo hack for looking “stunning” in all of her photos.

Kate Middleton ‘hack’ for ‘flattering’ photos is all about the chin, stylist says

In a 35-second TikTok video, fashion commentator and style Miranda Holder shared what she believes to be the key to Kate’s “stunning” photos. “Have you ever wondered why Kate Middleton looks so stunning in her photographs? Because she does. Every. Single. One,” she began.

“Well, the Duchess of Cambridge has had some media training. And I’m going to share a cheeky little style hack that she uses every single time, without fail,” she continued.



“She has simply been trained to always keep her chin parallel to the ground. She doesn’t tilt it down, she doesn’t tilt it up, and that ensures a flattering photograph every single time,” Holder explained.

At the time of writing, the video about Kate’s photo hack has racked up more than 270,000 likes.

The photo hack has nothing to do with stylists, looks, or money, according to stylist

Following the initial video on Kate’s photo hack, Holder took to TikTok to respond to commenters. “A whole load of you have come back saying it’s because she’s good looking, she’s wealthy, she’s got stylists.”

Admittedly, the Duchess of Cambridge does have a lot of help — and money — when it comes to her appearance. For instance, her March 2022 Caribbean tour wardrobe alone totaled approximately $42,000, according to Express.

According to Holder, all of that has nothing to do with Kate’s photo hack. “That’s not true,” she said in the follow-up video.

“From years of working with supermodels, celebrities and models, you can be the most gorgeous person in the world and still get a horrific photograph,” she said. “So it really is all about your relationship to the camera and where you place your jaw. If it’s too low, it’s not good. If it’s too high, definitely not good.”

Kate Middleton reportedly has another photo hack: not looking at a fixed point

Besides the photo hack Holder shared, Kate — and Prince William — use another hack when they’re being photographed. A royal correspondent claimed in a November 2018 Vanity Fair interview the couple doesn’t make it easy for photographers to snap photos of them.

They said Kate and William purposely avoid looking at the “fixed point” where photographers stand.

