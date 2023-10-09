Kate Middleton was spotted in an identical suit twice in one week, leaving many fans confused by her rare fashion faux pas.

Kate Middleton recently raised eyebrows with a surprising fashion choice. In a head-scratching moment, Kate wore the same suit twice in a single week.

The outfit repetition comes amid a season where the Princess of Wales has consistently opted for trouser suits for her public engagements. The decision has fueled speculation and conversation among both royal watchers and fashion enthusiasts.

Kate Middleton spotted in an identical suit twice in one week

Kate joined William in a recent event to celebrate Black History Month in the United Kingdom. Eyebrows raised, however, when the Princess of Wales chose to wear a navy pinstriped Holland Cooper suit.

According to Page Six, the suit was a repeat outfit she had worn just days earlier. Kate donned the ensemble during her meeting with Apple’s Chief Executive, Tim Cook.

Notably, Kate refreshed her look by trading her beige Gabriela Hearst turtleneck for a crisp white bodysuit, also by Holland Cooper. As for her hair, she opted for loose, wavy locks for the occasion.

To complete her outfit, Kate donned navy suede heels by Gianvito Rossi. She also reused a pair of Shyla pearl hoop earrings, which she had previously paired with a green Burberry ensemble during her recent visit to a textile factory.

Royal fans weigh in on the Princess of Wales’ fashion faux pas

Fashion enthusiasts had a lot to discuss regarding Kate’s continuous suit-wearing streak. This trend was highlighted in a post from the Royal Fashion Police Instagram account.

One individual expressed relief that Kate opted out of the turtleneck this time, suggesting it was an improvement. Another chimed in, questioning where the “fashionista” had gone.

“Her stylist hates her… I’ll give her that,” another person wrote.

Kate is going through a pantsuit phase, having donned such attire for several recent events. This includes last month’s Rugby World Cup and an outreach visit to a correctional facility in collaboration with her charity, the Forward Trust.

The last occasion she deviated from this trend was September 8, when she commemorated the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

She arrived in a wine-colored coat dress adorned with the late Queen’s earrings for that event. Given the autumn season is in full stride, there’s no hint as to when Kate will break her suit streak.

Here’s a closer look at Kate Middleton’s fashion team

Surrounding the Prince and Princess of Wales is a close-knit team of professionals, central to which is Natasha Archer, Kate’s trusted stylist and personal assistant.

Archer’s husband, acclaimed royal photographer Chris Jackson, further solidifies her ties to the royal household. Jackson has captured seminal moments for the family, adding to the couple’s significance in the royal ecosystem.

Dubbed “Tash” by royal staff, Natasha has been instrumental in shaping Kate’s fashion journey. She has accompanied Kate on several global tours and has the honor of being among the first to meet Prince George.

Per My London, a reliable source indicates that Natasha has successfully nudged the Princess into more daring fashion choices, emphasizing her pivotal role.

So, when considering Kate’s style evolution, Archer and her team emerge as undeniable influences. Unfortunately, there’s no telling what they think of Kate’s recent fashion choices.