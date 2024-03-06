The Princess of Wales removal from public life is unprecedented for the royal family.

An author who has spent countless hours researching the royal family calls Kate Middleton‘s disappearance from public life “mishandled” and “very weird.” The Princess of Wales retreated from the public eye after a scheduled abdominal surgery in January 2024.

Royal author Rachel Hawkins, a fiction writer who penned several royal-themed books, spoke out on social media about Kate Middleton’s disappearance on March 5. Those tweets share her point of view regarding the subject.

The author was concerned for Kate’s health. Hawkins claimed she did “not want to speculate about a woman’s health online.”

But she claims that after spending “years eyeball deep in weird royal research for the Royals books, everything that is happening with Kate M is very, very weird. Unprecedented, even.”

Hawkins wrote, “We’re at two months since anyone has seen her. We’re not even getting milquetost [sic], ‘I appreciate the good wishes,’ statements from her.”

She didn’t think Kate’s disappearance from public life was due to “anything super nefarious.” But she did call the situation “absolutely BIG TIME WEIRD.”

Author Rachel Hawkins says the palace’s handling of Kate Middleton’s health crisis has been mismanaged. However, she found one aspect of how the press reacts to Kate’s recovery and royal return interesting.

Hawkins believes that Kate is being somewhat protected by the British press. Except for one paparazzi photo, where Kate was pictured in a car wearing sunglasses, her hospitalization, discharge, and recovery have been handled covertly.

In a statement on X, Hawkins believes that Kate’s health issue was “very mishandled all the way around from a PR standpoint. Its [sic] also pretty striking that apparently you CAN tell the British press to stand down, and they will.”

Hawkins claimed, “That’s all I can think. It would be easy to do the softest of softball photo ops/statements, and they’re just not. And Charles IS doing that kind of thing, so the contrast is striking.”

Prince William isn’t focusing on speculation surrounding his wife’s illness

In a statement, Prince William’s representative claimed the royal isn’t focusing on speculation surrounding his wife’s illness. He didn’t comment on it at all.

“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” a spokesman for the Prince of Wales told People Magazine on March 6. However, the royal family has been forced to issue statements regarding her health.

These statements are in response to rumors of why Kate has remained out of the public eye. The last time she was seen publicly was Christmas Day, 2023 and is not expected to make a royal return until Spring.

A spokesperson for the Princess of Wales said, “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.” Kate is reportedly “doing well.”

Kate Middleton is recovering at her and Prince William’s Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage. The couple lives there with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.