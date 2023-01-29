Kate Middleton’s New Necklace Has a Hidden Meaning, and It Could Be a Subtle Message to Prince Harry According to Experts

Kate Middleton showed off a new piece of jewelry at a recent event for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League team. While hosting a reception for the athletes at Hampton Court Palace to celebrate their victory against France in the World Cup, the Princess of Wales looked elegant in a custom-made burgundy suit from French designer Roland Mouret. She accessorized with gold jewelry, which included a new gold and citrine necklace.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s new citrine necklace is from designer Daniella Draper

Kate’s new necklace caught the eye of the fine jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone. Creative director Maxwell Stone noted that in the early years of her marriage to Prince William, Kate tended to favor silver and platinum jewelry. But recently, she’s started to gravitate towards gold. Stone identified the necklace as the Gold Citrine Baby Treasure Necklace by designer Daniella Draper.

“Retailing at £825 ($1020) on Daniella Draper’s website, the piece is made using 100% recycled solid nine-carat yellow gold and set with a beautiful citrine,” Stone said.

“Citrine is a quartz variation that comes in hues ranging from yellow to brown, making it a symbolic choice by the Princess as the color yellow has long been associated with positivity and optimism. Adding to the symbolic nature of the piece, citrine is said to assist in manifesting your biggest dreams, bringing in more success and prosperity.”

Could the Princess of Wales’ jewelry be a subtle message to Prince Harry?

Stone also noted that citrine is the November birthstone. And it’s said to be “the perfect ally for realigning your energies back into balance after a period of stress.” Because of this, the jeweler says it’s possible that Kate’s necklace “is a nod to the stress that the royal family have evidently been under due to the recent release of Prince Harry’s memoir.”

While this could be a subtle message for Harry, Kate does have a history of wearing citrine. Even though it’s not her birthstone (she was born on January 9, 1982), the princess has worn several pairs of citrine earrings from the brand Kiki McDonough.

Kate Middleton wore citrine earrings during her first solo engagement since the release of ‘Spare’

The royal family has not commented on Harry’s book Spare, but have instead continued their duties. In her first solo engagement since the book’s release, Kate showed up at Foxcubs Nursery — a childcare and early education center that offers free programming.

Kate wore an orange turtleneck and matching skirt from designer Gabriela Hearst, and accessorized with Kiki McDonough citrine pear-shaped drop earrings and a Stuart Weitzman clutch purse. Kate completed the look with a gorgeous Massimo Dutti camel coat.

During the visit, Kate spoke with educators and parents about the nursery and what they are doing for kids in their earliest years. The mom of three also goofed around with the kids and took part in an arts and crafts activity. She prompted some laughter when she put on one of the kids’ hand-made bunny masks.

In recent years, Kate has made early childhood development the focus of her charity work. In 2021, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to raise awareness about the importance of the first five years of life.