Kate Middleton is nothing short of a fashion icon. The Princess of Wales, though, has been wearing pink quite a bit lately -- and one fashion expert claims to know why.

The royal family’s outfits are known to send messages. It’s not unusual for an outfit to reflect a mood. For example, royals always wear black during mourning, and while that’s an obvious one, it’s not the only time their color choice is trying to say something.

Recently, Kate Middleton has been wearing more pink than usual, but one fashion expert says it has nothing to do with the Barbie movie and everything to do with Kate trying to improve and maintain her reputation.

Kate Middleton wearing pink | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton has been wearing more pink outfits than usual

Almost every color has a meaning. Purple is associated with royalty, red is associated with confidence — the list goes on. Outfits can be a major reflection of how a person is feeling or what they’re thinking, and Kate’s recent pink clothes aren’t just because she’s a huge Margot Robbie fan.

The Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing pink recently, and one royal fashion expert says it’s a way of making sure she continues to appear kind and approachable. “Every style decision, especially what it comes to Kate’s wardrobe, is absolutely considered and deliberate down to the color she wears,” Miranda Holder said, adding that Kate wants to appear “softer and gentler.” Holder also added that Kate is “just embracing this color being fashionable at the moment and enjoying herself.”

Fashion expert Samantha Harman also commented on Kate’s choice of pink, saying that it could be the result of “a bit of unwanted publicity” though she didn’t detail what that means. “According to color psychology, which the royals do pay attention to, pink is fun, feminine, flirty and romantic,” Harman added. Kate wants the public to know that she’s fun and kind, and while some might already think that about her, the pink outfits are showing that she’s letting loose a little bit.

Kate Middleton in May 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton’s outfit choices have sent messages in the past

Of courses, when the royals are in mourning, they wear black. Black was the color of choice for Kate and other royals during the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral; they did the same for Prince Philip’s funeral the previous year. But when Kate officially became the Princess of Wales, she showed major confidence.

Upon visiting Wales with Prince William for the first time since earning their new titles, Kate stepped out in a bright red coat; red is a symbol of confidence, and many took it as a sign that she was sending the subtle message that she’s ready to be their princess.

Queen Elizabeth II was also long known for wearing bright, vibrant colors to royal engagements, which often came with their own hidden messages. Her colors reflected how she was feeling that day and often coincided with the mood of the event. Of course, royals have plenty of fashion experts helping them choose their daily outfits, so color coordination has always been important. But, you never know — Kate could also just be taking advantage of the time and embracing her inner Barbie.