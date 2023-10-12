Natasha Archer and her husband, Chris Jackson, may know Prince William and Kate Middleton better than most.

Natasha Archer is widely known as the style guru behind Kate Middleton’s iconic looks. However, her connection to the British royal family isn’t limited to the Princess of Wales.

Archer’s ties extend to the royal inner circle, thanks in part to her husband, Chris Jackson, the family’s chief photographer. Together, they form a power couple whose influence and responsibilities intertwine deeply with the royal household.

Kate Middleton’s stylist Natasha Archer has ties to other royals

Beyond her responsibilities to Kate, Archer is also intricately linked to the royal family’s inner circle through her spouse, Jackson.

As the chief photographer for the royal household, Jackson has an engaging role that takes him around the globe. His duties include capturing the royal family’s most intimate and glorious moments, from quiet family gatherings to elaborate public ceremonies and extensive international tours.

Having worked in this specialized role for over a decade, Jackson has garnered significant trust from the royal family. This trust positions him as a favored photographer for capturing the family’s moments.

His work has even culminated in a published photo book called Modern Monarchy.

According to Vogue, Jackson reflected on how his job turned especially rewarding and multifaceted after Prince William’s engagement. He highlighted how his career aligns perfectly with his passion for photography.

“[Since] The Duke of Cambridge got engaged the story has become an interesting full-time job,” he shared. “It kind of encompassed everything I enjoy about photography.”

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s stylist and her dedication to the royal family

Having been a part of the royal entourage since 2007, Archer initially served as a personal aide to Kate before transitioning to a fashion-oriented position in 2014.

She now acts as Kate’s dedicated assistant, a role that has deepened their relationship considerably.

For instance, Archer was among the first people outside the family circle to visit Kate following the birth of Prince George. Archer chose the eye-catching blue attire adorned with polka dots, designed by Jenny Packham, for that special moment.

As the driving force behind many of Kate’s memorable ensembles, Archer is unafraid to pull out all the stops.

Demonstrating a deep level of commitment, she once joined Kate on a demanding six-hour hike to a Bhutanese monastery. Her main role was to bring along a fresh outfit for the Princess of Wales to change into at the journey’s end.

Natasha Archer is honored for her contributions to the royal family

In January 2019, Archer was on maternity leave when she was honored with the prestigious Royal Victorian Order. This award, established by Queen Victoria, serves to recognize outstanding contributions to the monarch and the royal family.

This marked a thrilling kick-off to the year, just another exhilarating chapter in the lives of the couple.

Archer and her husband, Jackson, who got engaged in 2016, actually crossed paths professionally before their romance blossomed.

Their jobs frequently overlap, allowing Archer multiple opportunities to work closely with various royal family members. On occasion, the couple even travels together for work-related commitments, like their previously mentioned journey to Bhutan.

Many people know Archer as Kate’s style adviser. However, her impact clearly goes beyond fashion and is deeply embedded in the complex network of royal relationships.