Kate Middleton’s Vintage Royal Blue Blazer Is a Subtle Nod to Princess Diana

When Kate Middleton steps out, she always does it in style. And some of her outfit choices seem to be direct calls to Princess Diana, while others seem to have been at least subtly influenced by her.

When celebrating a decade of Coach Core, a program she helped establish, the Princess of Wales appeared in a royal blue Chanel blazer in a vivid hue true to her signature style. But, upon closer inspection, it looks like it could be yet another nod to her late mother-in-law.

Kate Middleton ‘wants to create her own path’ as the Princess of Wales

Since tragedy took Diana’s life in 1997, Kate never had the chance to meet her mother-in-law. But she wears her sapphire engagement ring, with which Prince William proposed so they could keep her close to them.

Kate is often compared to Diana, the last Princess of Wales before her. But as she prepared to take on that title after Queen Elizabeth II died, sources said she “appreciates the history associated with this role, but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path” (per E! News).

“The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously,” that source added.

Kate Middleton makes fashionable nods to Princess Diana, and maybe her royal blue blazer was another one

As the new Princess of Wales, Kate might be on an individual path. But she makes evident tributes to her predecessor’s fashion choices, such as donning similar ensembles for special occasions.

For example, she chose to wear the same colors when she and William introduced their sons, Prince George, and Prince Louis, as when Diana and King Charles III introduced William and his little brother, Prince Harry.

When Kate joined her husband to celebrate a decade of their program Coach Core in October of 2022, she wore a vintage Chanel blazer from 1995 in a vivid royal blue. It was one of Diana’s favorite fashion colors, and the occasion was important to the couple. Furthermore, it resembles a blazer Diana wore to William’s first royal engagement in 1991. So, it looks like a nod (per People).

Notably, the program targets individuals between 16 and 24 “who are not in education or employment,” per the website. “Coach Core delivers an inclusive and impactful sports coaching apprenticeship that develops the talents of young people and provides them with a range of vital skills for sport, work, and life.”

Kate Middleton received more jewelry from Princess Diana than her royal blue engagement ring

Before Diana’s death, she asked that her jewelry be left for her sons and their future spouses. As such, Kate has access to quite a few stunning pieces from Diana’s jewelry collection besides her engagement ring (per The Royal Family Channel).

William’s wife has donned a pair of diamond and South Sea pearl earrings and a three-strand pearl bracelet once worn by Diana. Kate also likes Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara and Queen Elizabeth’s four-string pearl choker, as her mother-in-law did.

