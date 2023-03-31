Kate Winslet Reveals Harrowing ‘Titanic’ Scene: ‘I Can’t Believe I Allowed That to Be Done to Me’

Many scenes filmed for the feature film Titanic are iconic in both grandeur and originality. Kate Winslet was lucky to have a part in this masterpiece, which remains a legendary film 25 years after its release. However, there was one harrowing scene that, in retrospect, Winslet couldn’t believe she said yes to. Here are the details.

‘Titanic’ was a filmmaking achievement in 1997

In the years before Titanic, period films weren’t as popular with fans. However, the attention to detail in telling the story of the fateful maiden voyage of the luxury ocean liner, thrilled moviegoers.

Practical and computer-animated effects added to the reality of the “ship of dreams” sinking on camera. Added to the mix was authentic footage of the wreck two and a half miles down on the North Atlantic Ocean floor. These images were taken by director James Cameron during 12 dives.

Costuming, a stellar cast of actors, and the work of hundreds of crew in front of and behind the cameras led to the movie’s 14 Academy Award nominations. Titanic would win Oscars for Best Picture, Director, Original Score, Song, Effects, Sound, Art Direction, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, and Visual Effects at the 70th annual awards show.

However, that didn’t mean that filming was a cakewalk. Winslet feared for her safety in a scene, claiming, “I can’t believe I allowed that to be done to me.”

Kate Winslet faced serious challenges while filming ‘Titanic’

In a 1997 interview for The Los Angeles Times, Kate Winslet faced several challenges while filming James Cameron’s ode to the ill-fated ocean liner. She discussed one instance where she feared for her safety.

“For my close-up shots, I was actually weighted down 12 feet underwater. So I’d stay in a fixed position,” Winslet says. However, “Looking back, I can’t believe I allowed that.”

The LA Times reported that Winslet reportedly had difficulties using an air regulator. She also claimed to have swallowed mouthfuls of water, unable to kick her way to the surface. “After three takes, I simply said I couldn’t do anymore,” Winslet admitted.

The actor had an issue with this aspect of production. She found it odd that no one asked her before embarking on shooting Titanic if she could even swim.

She revealed, “As it happens, I’m a strong swimmer. I swim a mile a day. But I was not asked.”

Cameron rebutted Winslet’s claims. “I think the opposite is true. It would be odd for someone who couldn’t swim to go into this shoot of six months in the water. She has to do very little swimming in the film.”

He continued, “And the fact is that she is a strong swimmer. I have to let adult actors take responsibility for their preparation.”

Other mishaps befell Kate Winslet, and the ‘Titanic’ set

Along with Winslet’s safety concerns, other mishaps befell the set of Titanic. Numerous issues plagued production, which took place well over six months.

Per CBS News, several actors suffered injuries while shooting the Titanic‘s sinking scene. These ranged from broken bones to ruptured organs.

Kate Winslet came down with pneumonia after filming her water scenes. Also, she almost drowned after her coat caught on a gate, and Winslet fell underwater

On August 8, 1996, the final night of filming in Nova Scotia, eighty cast and crew members were hospitalized after finding PCP in thier food. The event occurred after the crew broke for a meal a local catering company had provided that had chowder as an option.

James Cameron is the sole filmmaker with three movies to gross $2 billion or more [per Variety]. He has directed the first, third, and fourth biggest releases in film history. These movies are Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic.