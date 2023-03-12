Kate Winslet Once Shared That She Was Nervous About Her Kids Googling Her Someday

Because of her celebrity stardom, Kate Winslet’s relationship statuses and issues are sometimes plastered on the internet for people to see.

And the Oscar-winner wondered if this kind of exposure would pose a problem for her children if they started googling her.

Kate Winslet refuses to let her children have access to social media

Kate Winslet | Vera Anderson/WireImage

Winslet has been vocal about her feelings towards social media. The Titanic star once experienced the negative side of celebrity when others criticized her figure earlier in her career.

At the time, such comments shook her self-esteem before she was able to bounce back and regain her confidence. But her time in the spotlight has taught her how harmful unrealistic beauty standards can be for young people.

Nowadays, Winslet felt that platforms like social media fed into those types of insecurities on a massive scale.

“Because all they ever do is design themselves for people to like them. And what comes along with that? Eating disorders,” Winslet once told The Sunday Times.

This and other factors have caused Winslet to swear off social media in her household.

“You can’t have it because I want you to enjoy your life. I want you to be a child. I want you to look up at the clouds and not photograph them and post them on your Instagram page and decide whether or not the clouds were worth looking at because someone else thought that they were rubbish,” she said on BBC Woman’s Hour (via The Romper).

Why Kate Winslet was nervous about her kids googling her someday

Like most celebrities, Winslet is used to being in news headlines. Sometimes the headlines can veer into tabloid territory, particularly when it comes to topics like relationships. It’s one of the reasons why Winslet once shared she was cautious about her children having internet access.

“I am nervous about the day that Mia can google [my name]. That’s the reason I am so careful not to talk about the question that people always ask of me: ‘So what actually happened between you and Sam?’ That explanation will never come out of my mouth. Never,” Winslet once told Glamour.

Winslet asserted that she wanted her children to hear stories like that from their own mother’s mouth.

“Right, because when my children want to know what actually happened, I want to be the first person they have that conversation with. I don’t want them to read something and believe it, when it probably isn’t true anyway,” she added.

Kate Winslet once shared what the worst part about being famous is

There are many perks that come with being famous, but there can also be a few downsides, too. Winslet confided that the paparazzi is the worst part about her celebrity. Especially when the Emmy winner was trying to enjoy family time with her children.

“When I’m on my own, I really don’t care. But paparazzi with my kids? That bothers me. I mean, my son isn’t aware of them yet, but my daughter’s aware. And she just hides behind my back. She goes ‘Uh-oh! Paparazzi to the right. Quick!’ So we sort of try to turn it into an ‘us versus them’ game. But I don’t know how healthy that is either,” Winslet said in a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping.

Winslet also didn’t like the idea of being a celebrity all the time.

“Well, being famous and being a celebrity are two very different things. And walking the red carpet and going to fashion shows and endless openings — there are moments when that stuff is really tremendous fun. But I don’t want to do it every week of my life. I mean, it’s just not real,” she said.