Kathryn Dennis Is Reportedly Out for Season 9 of ‘Southern Charm’

Kathryn Dennis missed out on a lot of Southern Charm Season 8 episodes. Now, rumor has it that the OG is completely out for season 9. Filming for the upcoming season has reportedly begun in Charleston, South Carolina. But it’s still unknown exactly which cast members will be back. Here’s what we know about Kathryn’s possible exit.

‘Southern Charm’ OG Kathryn Dennis | Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Kathryn Dennis was absent for a lot of ‘Southern Charm’ Season 8

With Kathryn rarely showing up in Southern Charm Season 8, Bravo made a statement in September 2022 that indicated the mom-of-two was on some kind of hiatus.

“Fans haven’t seen as much of Kathryn Dennis in Southern Charm season eight as they’re used to, but that changed this week,” the network noted, per Fits News. They added that Kathryn “missed several events including (a) dog wedding” thrown by matriarch Patricia Altschul. She also missed out on the cast trip to the famed Lowcountry plantation Auldbrass.

According to an anonymous insider from the show’s production company, Haymaker Productions, Kathryn showed up to do some season 8 filming with a visible black eye and swollen jaw.

Once Kathryn’s injuries were noticed by production, there was a meeting on set between the reality star and one of the Southern Charm producers. However, the details surrounding the injuries remain unclear.

“I was just cut out of shooting for that period of time,” Dennis said, explaining that her treatment from Bravo and NBCUniversal was upsetting. “I wanted to film, I wanted to take the trip to Auldbrass and St. Simon’s Island, but I wasn’t included by production.”

Kathryn Dennis is reportedly out for season 9

Due to her excessive absence, Kathryn didn’t get any kind of storyline in season 8. So, what will the show do with her in season 9? According to tips posted to the gossip site Bravo & Cocktails, Kathryn won’t be returning for another season.

Fans didn’t seem too disappointed by the news, and they made that known in the comments section. One fan wrote, “I didn’t miss her when she wasn’t on my screen nor did I wonder where she was. She was easy to forget.” Another added, “Hope this is true. Kathryn doesn’t have a story line other than victim.”

Which ‘Southern Charm’ cast members will return?

It’s difficult to say who will be returning for season 9, but it seems safe to say that longtime stars Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, and Patricia Altschul will be back. Taylor Ann Green, Leva Bonaparte, Venita Aspen, and Madison LeCroy are also expected to return.

A tip submitted to Bravo & Cocktails claimed that Shep will be back for season 9. And a second source claimed they saw Austen and Taylor already filming.

“Production has begun on the new season of [Southern Charm],” the Queens of Bravo Instagram page shared on January 5. “Lets ? get ? messy (and hope for a sharper & stronger season than what we got last yr)! We’ll keep you posted on casting as soon as we find out more ?.”

That same day, Kathryn posted a glammed-up photo of herself. But there was no indication she was filming for Southern Charm.