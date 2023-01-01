Kathy Griffin Reveals She’s Sent the Andy Cohen ‘Misogynist’ Diss Video Every New Year’s Eve

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who used to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast alongside Anderson Cooper said someone always sends her the painful video of former boss Andy Cohen acting like he didn’t know who she was when he was asked to take her spot on the broadcast after she was fired.

Griffin spent a decade by Cooper’s side on New Year’s Eve. But she was fired after receiving backlash for a video she shared holding a Donald Trump mask covered in ketchup. And while there was no love lost with Cohen, hearing him act like he did not know she was as he took over for her stings every year.

Griffin shared on Instagram that someone sends her the painful clip every year around New Year’s Eve. “Ugh. Every year someone sends me this clip around New Year’s Eve. This guy was my boss for years. Decided whether or not I worked at Bravo. Can you imagine seeing your ex boss on TMZ like…this? Ouch! Anyway, I can’t wait to watch Miley and Dolly tonight,” she captioned the video along with the hashtag misogynist.

Cohen appeared to be arriving at an airport and a reporter repeatedly asked Cohen if he’d talked to Griffin. “Who?” Cohen replied while smiling. “I don’t know her.”

Andy Cohen admitted that fan reactions left him ‘depressed’ when he took over for Kathy Griffin

Cohen said he received backlash when he initially took over for Griffin on New Year’s Eve. “The first year was pretty negative on Twitter,” Cohen shared on Jeff Lewis Live in 2019. “On that first [New Year’s Eve] where we were trending, and [a media outlet] wrote ‘Twitter hates Andy Cohen,’ on [New Year’s Eve] and they put together a slide show together of 30 of the meanest tweets about me on… I would say that was rough for me. It was kind of debilitating.”

Cohen admitted he wasn’t thrilled with his first live New Year’s Eve broadcast. And neither were many fans on Twitter. “I’m really depressed and upset,” he said. “I think it was so bad and people are really saying it was bad or whatever.”

But once ratings came in, Cohen felt some relief. “The cloud over my head lifted. It was later that night that they emailed. They go, ‘It was the highest-rated in CNN history,” Cohen recalled.

Kathy is also sad about losing Anderson Cooper as a friend

Last year Griffin revealed on social media that New Year’s Eve continues to be a pretty painful night for her. She tweeted, “It’s midnight here in oceanfront Malibu, so I’m commencing my yearly allotted 24 hours of bitterness. I’m not going to say why. I’m being very coy about it. Happens every year on New Year’s Eve. I’m not even going to say if it’s related to y’know, television. I’m too private :)”

Cohen isn’t the only reason why Griffin struggles with New Year’s Eve. She and Cooper were friends, but he turned on her after the Trump video. “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” he tweeted during the fallout.

Losing Cooper as a friend continues to sting. “I was devastated,” she told Variety. “It still hurts. I mean, I really loved him. I don’t have a punchline for that one.”