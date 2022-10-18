Kathy Hilton Believes Lisa Rinna Is Using Aspen ‘RHOBH’ Meltdown as a ‘Plan’ to Destroy Her

Kathy Hilton wonders if the alleged meltdown she had in Aspen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was so terrible, why did Lisa Rinna text another RHOBH cast member instead of calling sister Kyle Richards?

Hilton was alone in a sprinter van with Rinna and was accused of making inflammatory comments about the RHOBH cast, especially Richards. Rinna seemed traumatized by what Hilton said, so Hilton wonders why Rinna didn’t call her sister or even dial 911.

Lisa Rinna called Erica Jayne to gossip, Kathy Hilton believes

In a September post on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef Instagram account, Hilton responded to fans, saying that if her comments were that explosive, why did Rinna text Jayne? In a massive thread, Hilton replied to fans, “They had a plan! Why text Erica? If she was scared call 911 (laughing/crying emojis) or worried about me call my sister. No call Erica to gossip!”

Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke | Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Another fan thought that if Hilton truly had the sizable meltdown Rinna said she did, Rinna would have recorded it. The recording would serve as her proof instead of texting Jayne. The fan also wondered why Rinna didn’t call Richards immediately. To which Hilton responded, “Or call my sister? Very shady.”

One fan speculated that Bravo is afraid of being sued by the Hiltons, adding that Kathy Hilton is “nasty.” Hilton replied, “I don’t think so.” Other theories flew on the post ranging from Hilton demanding the footage be deleted to a payoff to remove the footage.

However, executive producer, Andy Cohen confirmed at BravoCon that the meltdown footage never existed. “I promise you, from me to you, we’re all here together… There is no footage of the Kathy Hilton meltdown,” he shared via BravoCon. “You know that I’m a shade assassin. I’m going to want to show it. If it was on a producer’s phone, we would show it, trust me.”

Lisa Rinna didn’t get it right, Kathy Hilton says

Essentially Hilton indicated that Rinna was lying about the exact events in that sprinter van in Aspen. “Let’s just put it this way: What I said was not what Lisa said. I was in shock,” she told Variety. “And that’s why she dragged it for so long.” She also referred to Rinna as a “bully” at BravoCon.

“I don’t even talk like that! I love those girls,” Hilton added. “So I don’t know why she had said that. And then to say what she said about my sister. That’s how she talks. I don’t talk about ‘I’m gonna take somebody down.’”

While she admits to having a strong reaction when Rinna was present. But, “I’m telling her how I feel and she says, ‘I get it, you’re preaching to the choir.’ And then I’m apologizing to her? A few days later, I’m like, wait, what? What did you just do?”

Adding, “I don’t talk like that. You know, if you want to play, I’ll play, but I don’t say those kinds of things. There’s no history of that ever. So check me out: never a naked picture, never any of that nasty stuff. I know that people don’t believe it. And if they do, then I can’t change their mind.”

