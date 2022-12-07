Kathy Hilton Might Have a New Ally For Season 13 of ‘RHOBH’

Kathy Hilton has some demands if she is going to return for season 13 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She wants Bravo to give two cast members the boot if they want her back. And if that cast shakeup happens, Kathy might also gain a desperately needed ally who runs in her same elite Beverly Hills social circles.

‘RHOBH’ star Kathy Hilton | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathy Hilton says ‘RHOBH’ stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne need to go

After a drama-filled season 12 that ended in a feud with her sister Kyle Richards, RHOBH “friend” Kathy Hilton says that she won’t return if Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne are allowed to return. The mom of Paris and Nicky said that Lisa and Erika are “desperate for a storyline” and “they’ll throw anybody under the bus.” She pointed to her falling out with Kyle as proof.

“I had people from the show telling me that this was a setup the whole time by these two girls…I would only be willing to come back if the cast… if it was completely the same? Absolutely not,” Kathy told TMZ.

“I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple [of the housewives] speak up but most of them… they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies — because they’re capable of anything.”

Kathy Hilton might have a new ally for season 13

The RHOBH cast shakeup rumors have been making their way around the internet since the season 12 reunion. Most are focused on who is getting fired. But, the latest one to gain traction is that there will be an addition — Kathy’s bestie Ursula Nesbitt.

She has already made appearances with Kathy on other shows, including Paris Hilton’s Paris In Love series when they crashed her bachelorette party. One Redditor found some possible clues amid Ursula’s Instagram activity that indicate she could be joining RHOBH in season 13.

Not only is she followed by several housewives — including Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke — but she also liked a post that defended Kathy and insulted Lisa.

“Ursula runs with the elite groups in Beverly Hills and has $$$ and most importantly DIRT on these women,” the Redditor shared.

Ursula Nesbitt would fit right in with the cast of ‘RHOBH’

More than any other iteration of the Housewives franchise, RHOBH features insane levels of extravagant wealth and the constant cast drama — and Ursula would fit right in. She is married to Patrick Nesbitt, the CEO of Windsor Capital Group, and they live in a $55 million mansion in Montecito, California, that features a regulation polo field.

What’s more, Ursula has major connections in California — including Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu, which could set up quite an interesting crossover.

Until the new RHOBH cast is determined, filming is on hold for the time being. New episodes won’t premiere on Bravo until sometime in 2023. The Real Housewives franchise — including RHOBH Season 12 — is now streaming on Peacock.

