Kathy Hilton Is All Over the Place When It Comes to Her Feeling Towards Kyle Richards Post ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Feud

Kathy Hilton’s antics have been the talk of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12. Her “meltdown” during the cast trip to Aspen — which apparently included a verbal takedown of her sister, Kyle Richards — has been the topic of internet fodder for months. Kyle has since confirmed that Kathy apologized for what she said. But Kathy has been all over the place when it comes to her feelings toward Kyle in their post-RHOBH reunion feud.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards were barely on speaking terms after the ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 reunion taping

RHOBH “friend” Kathy Hilton attended the season 12 reunion taping in September. And according to TMZ, it was intense and left her and her sister barely on speaking terms. Production insiders revealed that the only communication between Kathy and Kyle since the taping has been a few texts.

The reunion previews indicate that Kathy went head-to-head with Lisa Rinna after the Days of Our Lives alum called Kathy out for badmouthing the cast, as well as Kyle and her family. The insiders say it was difficult to witness the sisters say such horrible things to each other, both on and off-camera. They claim it was “so shocking” and “hard to watch.”

One source also noted that Kathy “unraveled” after walking on the set, which tore Kyle apart. There was also a moment when Kyle walked off the set because she was distraught after exchanging harsh words with Kathy.

Kathy Hilton is all over the place when it comes to her feelings towards Kyle Richards

After the reunion taping, podcaster Christian Gray Snow posted his concern for Kyle on Instagram. He wondered why she was so “visibly upset” in the trailer, and then Kathy popped up and randomly replied.

“Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months! Just cruel and disgusting,” Kathy wrote. Then, Kyle responded, “Why [am I upset and crying]? You know exactly why. I don’t think you want me to explain why.”

The socialite later clarified through her rep that “cruel and disgusting” wasn’t a reference to her sister or her behavior. Instead, the rep told Page Six that those words described the “treatment” that Kathy received while on RHOBH.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star says she loves her sister

Despite those comments that indicated the sisters were still feuding, new reports claim that Kyle and Kathy have reconciled. They have apparently worked out their drama and are on good terms again.

Per TMZ, while attending the Carousel of Hope Ball with her husband, Rick Hilton, Kathy was asked if everything was okay between her and Kyle and she responded, “Yeah that’s my sister, I love her.”

But one source told People that Kyle and Kathy “cannot reconcile” and this time it’s more complicated than ever because no one is backing down.

“Kyle has backed up her sister for years and no matter what she does, Kathy isn’t satisfied,” the source said. “What we’re watching is years of family trauma that hasn’t been dealt with in a family dynamic.”

Part one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion airs Wednesday, October 12 on Bravo.

