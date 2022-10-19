Kathy Hilton Reportedly Had to Be Kept Apart From 1 of Her ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars at BravoCon — and It Wasn’t Lisa Rinna

Kathy Hilton caused quite a stir at this year’s BravoCon. After a drama-filled season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy was by far the most popular Bravolebrity during a long weekend full of panels and meet-and-greets in New York City. But according to insiders, Kathy had to be kept apart from one of her RHOBH co-stars during the three-day event — and it wasn’t Lisa Rinna.

‘RHOBH’ star Kathy Hilton | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Kathy Hilton’s ‘Aspen’ meltdown was the talk of ‘RHOBH’ Season 12

RHOBH fans are well aware by now that Kathy had a “meltdown” during the cast trip to Aspen that apparently included an epic verbal takedown of her sister, Kyle Richards. Lisa Rinna has been all over social media for weeks, calling out Kathy’s behavior. And in response, Kathy has been taking shots at Lisa.

Meanwhile, Kathy and Kyle are all over the place about where their relationship stands, sending mixed signals through the media. The latest claim comes from Page Six, who reports that Kathy now says her relationship with Kyle is getting “better.”

“We’re texting back and forth. Things seem better. The texts end with a little heart. We’re going to have to work on it and spend some time on the relationship. But she needs to sit down and hear from me what I really said,” Kathy said while at BravoCon.

She had to be kept apart from 1 of her co-stars at BravoCon — and it wasn’t Lisa Rinna

During the recent Bravo and Cocktails podcast post-BravoCon, it was reported that Kathy had to be kept apart from one of her RHOBH co-stars during the event. But, this gossip wasn’t about her beef with Lisa.

It was unclear exactly why, but Kathy had to be kept apart from Sutton Stracke during BravoCon. Is it possible the socialite is feuding with yet another co-star?

During Andy Cohen’s Legend’s Ball, Kathy had the longest applause and the crowd chanted “Kathy, Kathy.” She was the only one out of the 140 bravolebrities on stage that Cohen introduced to receive that kind of welcome.

It’s clear that Kathy is a fan favorite, and she says it was “nice” to get fan support after the Aspen drama — which has caused a divide in the RHOBH cast. She “appreciates” having most fans on her side, and is impressed by their passion for the show.

“I have to say these fans are very passionate and they see every little thing,” Kathy said before joking, “They know when I wore something three times.”

Kathy Hilton says she “absolutely” won’t return to ‘RHOBH’ Season 13

Kathy told Extra during BravoCon that she should have never apologized for what she said in Aspen, and she regrets Lisa Rinna getting involved in the drama. At the season 12 reunion, Kathy called Lisa the “biggest bully in Hollywood.”

“I certainly didn’t say what she says I said… I will not let that go,” Kathy noted.

When Lisa got booed at BravoCon, Kathy said it was “unfortunate” but she doesn’t regret calling her a bully because it’s the truth and it’s “just the worst.” And per Reality Blurb, the mom-of-four also said she was interested in coming back next season. But, she made it clear she would “absolutely” not return to RHOBH for season 13 if the cast remained the same.

Whether that means her sister Kyle, Lisa, or apparently Sutton needs to go for her return remains to be seen.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 is now playing on Peacock.

