Katie Holmes Says It’s ‘Humiliating’ When Random New York Film Crews Won’t Tell Her What They’re Filming

New York City is a location that many use to film movies and TV shows. It’s very easy to just stumble across one while walking around the city. However, film crews are normally not supposed to tell people what is being filmed, even other celebrities. Katie Holmes says she finds it “humiliating” to be walking a set in New York and no one tells her what they’re filming.

Katie Holmes has been an actor and director on many different projects

Katie Holmes | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Katie Holmes has been acting in movies and television since the late 1990s. Her first professional role came in 1997 with The Ice Storm. Her popularity soared with her role as Joey Potter in Dawson’s Creek. The American teen drama lasted for 5 seasons but was enough of a hit to make Holmes a recognizable name.

Holmes later starred in hit movies such as Batman Begins, Phone Booth, Thank You For Smoking, The Giver, Woman in Gold, and Logan Lucky. In 2016, Holmes made her directorial debut with All We Had, which she also starred in and produced. She recently directed her second film, Alone Together, which is out now.

Holmes says she finds it ‘humiliating’ to snoop around New York film shoots

In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers for Alone Together, Katie Holmes says she enjoys working in New York City and still gets excited to see other people filming projects in the city. However, she finds it “humiliating” to be asking around the set what’s being filmed and no one tells her.

“I get excited when I see a movie truck,” Holmes says. “I’m always like…I try to find the one person who might tell me because they’re not supposed to. So they’ll usually be like ‘It’s a student film’ and I’m like ‘I’ve used that excuse, c’mon What is it? What is it?”

Meyers agrees with Holmes and says he does the same thing. He’s also worried that some people on set think he’s creeping around the set looking for guests for his talk show.

“There’s times where I’m walking by and I feel like they somehow think I’m there creeping on the film set,” Meyers admits. “And I’m like ‘What do they think? That I’m out looking for guests?’ That I’m like, ‘Uh, we don’t have anybody for Thursday. I’ll go hang around the trailers.’”

‘Alone Together’ is a new movie directed by Holmes

Alone Together is a new movie from Holmes that premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The movie stars Holmes and Jim Sturgess as two strangers who accidentally double-book an Airbnb in New York City and become stuck due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The two begin to develop a relationship as they connect in a unique situation.

Holmes wrote and produced the movie and it is her second directorial feature. She revealed to Meyers that she is directing a third movie called Rare Objects. Alone Together is now in theaters and is scheduled to hit video on demand on July 22.

