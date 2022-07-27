Katy Perry Once Had to Reassure Kristen Stewart That She and Robert Pattinson Were Only Friends

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had a highly publicized relationship back in the late 2000s that was known for a few scandals. At the height of their relationship, Pattinson also developed a close friendship with megastar Katy Perry.

Because of their bond, some news outlets began to speculate Pattinson and Perry were more than just pals. This would make Perry feel the need to clarify her friendship with Pattinson to then-girlfriend Stewart.

A look into Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson’s friendship

According to W Magazine, Perry and Pattinson have been linked to each other as far back as 2009. Both stars were in their own relationships at the time, with Perry dating Russell Brand and Pattinson linked to Stewart.

But because of the closeness of their friendship, there was some speculation that the two may have been more than friends. Perry once spoke about her frustration with this idea on the Australian radio show 2DayFM (via Capital FM). There, she addressed a video that had leaked of Perry and Pattinson singing karaoke. The fact that the video was made public further antagonized the singer, who felt the privacy of their friendship was compromised.

“That’s the media for you, nothing is sacred, not even karaoke,” Perry said. “We were just hanging out, one of my friends is a mutual friend, and we got wasted and did karaoke, as you do.”

Perry then went on to discuss how the video at least might have proven they were just friends. The Grammy-winner would go on to share how much of a shame it was that a girl simply couldn’t just be platonic with Pattinson.

“If you’re a girl you can’t be friends with that guy, like, come one,” she said. “I feel for him.”

How Katy Perry reassured Kristen Stewart that she and Robert Pattinson were just friends

Despite their insistence that they were just friends, rumors still persisted that Perry and Pattinson might have been romantically linked. What made matters worse for Perry was that the speculation ran while Pattinson was still in a relationship with Stewart.

Eventually, Perry grew concerned that the headlines focused on her and Pattinson would have Stewart feel a certain way. To ease the Spencer star’s possible worries, Perry decided to explain the situation to her.

“I sent her [Stewart] a text message saying: ‘I know you’ve seen all this stuff but you know I would never disrespect you. I’m not that person. I’m just trying to be a friend to him but it is unfortunate that I do have a set of tits,'” Perry once recalled to Elle (via E-News).

How Katy Perry proved she wasn’t in a relationship with Robert Pattinson

Perry revealed there were certain boundaries she placed between herself and a potential significant other. And the fact that she didn’t apply these same boundaries toward herself and The Batman star further solidified their platonic friendship.

“Okay, so here’s the proof there was never anything going on with me and Robert Pattinson,” Perry said. “I fart in front of him. Properly fart. And I never, ever fart in front of a man I am dating. That’s a rule.”

In fact, Perry had great pride in not falling for Pattinson at all.

“He’s my bud, I’m like his big sister,” she added. “We just hang out. The other day, I said, ‘One of the things I’m most proud of is not sleeping with you, Robert.’ And that’s true.”

