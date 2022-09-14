Katy Perry Wants to Release an Album and Go on Tour After Her Las Vegas Residency

Since December 2021, singer Katy Perry has been balancing judging American Idol and performing in her Las Vegas residency show, Play. But as American Idol wraps up its season and Perry looks forward to life after her residency, Perry is ready to get back on the road performing a new album of material.

Katy Perry opened her Las Vegas residency in 2021

Perry released her sixth studio album Smile in September 2020, just days after giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. With the live music industry still up in the air as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Perry created a Las Vegas residency show featuring her hit songs as well as material from Smile. Play premiered on the Las Vegas Strip in December 2021 and is scheduled to run through October 2022.

Perry spoke about the show in a March 2022 interview with Broadway World. “I am having a fantastic time. I’ve always dreamed of having this moment in Vegas. I really wanted to make a splash and I feel like it definitely has,” she said. “I’m going to just keep on giving it my best and I think the show will even evolve in the two years that we’re there.”

Katy Perry is ready to record a new album and go on tour

With her post-Play career ahead of her, Perry stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2022 to talk about music, motherhood, and much more. When asked about the difference between her personal life and being on the stage in Vegas, she acknowledged that there’s a difference between the Katy Perry on stage and the Katy Perry at home.

“I think, obviously, there’s an onstage persona,” Perry said. “And I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up. I really love this show that I put on. It’s my favorite show, it’s bringing the most joy.”

She went on to drop a hint about her next album.

“I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great,” she said, to Barrymore’s surprise. “But I’m pretty, like, even offstage. I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot offstage. … I’m very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”

She’s balancing being a mom with being a pop star

While Katy Perry works hard, she also values time spent at home with her two-year-old daughter, Daisy. When she was a new mom, she was actually happy that she had reprioritize everything in her life.

“It’s just the biggest life change ever,” she explained in a 2021 interview with Variety. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best.”

She spoke more about being a mom and focusing on her child in a 2021 interview with People. “It’s just the best in the world. It’s the game-changer,” she said. “My heart is so full, finally.”

“That hour or two of just sitting, playing, pretending and having a tea party — it gives back so much to see their imagination come to life, and to put the phone down and press pause,” she added. “That makes me really happy.”

