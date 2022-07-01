Kayla’s ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Tweet About Broken Sisterhood – ‘Some of the Girls Were Very Hurt’ [Exclusive]

Kayla Sessler from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant tweeted during the season premiere that she wished “this sisterhood would’ve lasted the whole season.”

After following the bonded cast, some fans were stunned, wondering what happened. During an exclusive cast interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Sessler confirmed a fallout.

“I mean, I think you guys saw in the preview we had a little bit of cast drama the second trip, but I don’t really want to speak too much on it because not all the girls are in this interview. And I think you guys just really need to tune in to get the details on that,” she teased. In addition to Sessler, Brianna Jamarillo, Rachel Beaver, and Kiaya Elliott were in the interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Kayla says some of the ‘Teen Mom’ cast were hurt

Sessler said something definitely occurred during that second trip that left everyone feeling pretty hurt. “I think on both ends, some of the girls were very hurt through what had happened, but that’s just how life is sometimes. We all have very strong personalities and sometimes we don’t always mix … we’re all very different. That’s why we were all picked for the show,” she said.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Cast | MTV

During the season premiere, the Teen Mom cast seemed very bonded. Despite the falling out, Sessler said the cast will hopefully find their way back together again. “I think potentially, as long as everyone can own up to their parts in it, I think there’s potential for us to build that sisterhood back for sure,” she said without spilling why the cast got into a dispute. But added all be revealed during the season.

Life gets even more complicated for Kayla this season of ‘Teen Mom’

Drama with the sisterhood wasn’t the only complication in Sessler’s life this season. The Teen Mom preview teased that she continues to have problems with her boyfriend Luke Davis and his family. In fact, Davis gets down on one knee to propose and she doesn’t look thrilled.

I wish this sisterhood would’ve lasted the whole season ? #YoungAndPregnant — Kayla Sessler (@kayla_sessler) June 29, 2022

She said Davis’s family really crossed the line this season, especially with her children. “Issues is definitely an understatement,” she said about family drama. “I saw a lot of people in comments saying, ‘You guys are still arguing about Thanksgiving, let it go. Move on to new storylines.’ But we’re not really arguing about Thanksgiving anymore.”

“There’s a lot of new things that happen,” she added. “They did some things that I really can’t respect at all. So I can’t really speak too much on it because you guys just really have to see how it plays out. But they definitely did some things that I think are like the ultimate disrespect when it comes to my children, specifically Izaiah.”

Kayla teases ‘fans won’t really see it coming’ this season

Sessler argued with Davis’s mother and other adults in his family. The main argument stemmed from when Sessler and Davis cheated on each other. “Sometimes age doesn’t really equal wisdom or maturity I’ve learned,” she reflected. “I feel like last season I was very respectful, even when I was being called out by my name. During that argument, I didn’t call anyone else their name, but this time it’s like, OK, you guys only have so many times to call me a B-word and I’m going to snap, eventually. I can only take so much.”

From breakups to mugshots, this season is just getting started. #YoungandPregnant continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on @mtv. ?‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OXPYOhX4Ua — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) June 29, 2022

As for her relationship with Davis, Sessler described this season as a rollercoaster. “We went through a lot of ups and downs this season and I think where we end up will definitely surprise a lot of people and I think a lot of fans won’t really see it coming,” she teased.

“But one thing I can say is when you guys think you have it figured out, you guys don’t,” Sessler added. “We’re going to be going up and down and there’s going to be a lot of stuff and new challenges that come our way. So you guys just got to tune in to see how it plays out and where we are today.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is on Tuesday at 9 pm ET on MTV.

RELATED: Who Are the New Moms of ‘Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant?’