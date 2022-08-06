Keith Urban Brought Nicole Kidman on Stage After She Worried He Lost His Jacket

If ever there were an Australian power couple, it would be Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. The Grammy-winning country icon and the Oscar-winning actor, now married for 16 years, are each other’s biggest supporters.

When Urban is on tour, Kidman often joins him. This year, she’s been worried about what happens to a certain jacket of his when he performs. Recently Urban brought his wife on stage to show her everything was fine — only to have her proven right.

Keith Urban is joined by his wife Nicole Kidman on his ‘The Speed of Now’ world tour

(L-R): Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

After an almost four-year break from touring, Urban is currently on his “The Speed of Now” global tour. The “You’ll Think of Me” crooner started in the spring in Europe and will conclude his North American leg in November. Prior to hitting the road he also had a brief residency in Las Vegas in March and April.

Kidman has continued to tour with Urban and their children, Sunday Rose (14), and Faith Margaret (11). On Father’s Day in June, Kidman posted a video to Instagram of her hubby from the front of a performance, captioned “Happy #FathersDay Keith Lionel! We love being on tour with you and watching you play guitar,” followed by heart emojis.

Nicole Kidman is always worried Keith Urban will lose the jacket he wears on stage

It was during Urban’s Vegas residency that the couple started an inside joke about what happens to the clothing the “Days Go By” artist takes off as he is performing. In Vegas he started each night in a blazer, a bit more buttoned-up than a normal performance given the slightly more formal setting, he explained to the Today hosts in a recent interview.

But by the second song or so, Urban inevitably removes the jacket and goes about his show. Kidman apparently is worried the jacket won’t make it back to Urban later on — so much so that she collected it from the stage one night when Urban brought her out to say hello.

“Nic said to me, she goes, ‘Do you ever lose that jacket? Where do you put it? What happens to your jacket?’” Urban described on Today. “And I go, ‘It makes its way back to the dressing room every night. I don’t know who gets it. Somebody gets it.’”

Despite Urban’s promises that the jacket is never misplaced, he did need to search the stage a bit before tracking it down the night Kidman wanted to find it. “When I had her come out on stage, she goes, ‘I’m worried about your jacket,” Urban recounted. He bent down where he thought it was to retrieve it — and it’s gone. “The one night!” Urban laughed on Today at the memory, likely evoking marital I-told-you-so memories from many of his fans.

Urban often improvises during his shows

The funny moment between the couple is live performance gold: Fans get to see Urban and Kidman affectionately talking with each other, almost as if thousands of people aren’t looking on from the venue. The unscripted moment endears Urban to his fans even more. And, as the Today hosts point out, almost every one of Urban’s live performances is different from the next one. There’s a reason Urban has won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award from both the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music: He knows how to put on a good show — and one that varies from night to night.

Urban said his years playing clubs and smaller venues gave him the ability to improvise on stage and become the lauded performer he is. Now, he’s reaping the rewards of those early efforts. “There’s something about the clubs,” the “Wild Hearts” artist said on Today. “That’s where you learn everything. People talk about paying dues…nobody wants to pay their dues. We would love a shortcut. But I think if you’re fortunate enough to go through a lot of training and a lot of due paying, boy it comes back, it comes back.”

